Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
- Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
- Version: 2.64
- Mise à jour: 9 mars 2024
- Activations: 5
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results.
Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need
It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots)
If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ / email: da1712@live.com
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA
