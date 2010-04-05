EuroClimb

Next Price : $399.00

EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends!

Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb, the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market.

Key Features:

Timeframe: M15

Specialized Short Selling: Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends.

Accessible Entry: Start trading with as little as $100, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.

Continuous Optimization: We’re committed to keeping EuroClimb ahead of the curve! Expect future updates that integrate the latest market data and improve performance.

Active Community: Gain access to an exclusive Telegram group for buyers—get support, share insights, and stay updated on the latest strategies and improvements.

Proven Strategy: Tested in both backtests and live markets, EuroClimb consistently identifies high-probability trade setups.

Risk Management: Features built-in risk controls to protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Smart Trade Management: Each trade is equipped with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to minimize risks and secure profits.

Safe Methods: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk trading methods—ensuring your account remains safe.

Broker Compatibility: Not sensitive to brokers or specific trading conditions, offering you flexibility and convenience.

Produits recommandés
Luzart Scalper
Luc Aspirot
Experts
Meilleurs résultats avec : GBP-USD Comme avec tout scalper, vous aurez besoin d'un courtier avec un spread faible et un VPS rapide. Cet EA n'utilise pas de martingale ou de grille. Les backtests ont été effectués avec Tick Story GMT+2. Ce décalage GMT est utilisé par la plupart des courtiers. Exigences Paires de devises : GBPUSD Temps : M1 Dépôt suggéré : $1000 Comment cela fonctionne : L'Ea va trouver un grand mouvement dans le prix, quand un tel événement se produit, il va mettre un
ITM Breach GBPUSD
Shuang Zhang
Experts
ITM Breach   ITM Breach 作为一款突破类型的交易策略他有很好的稳定性，适用于所用的货币兑 但是我还是重点推荐只挂GBPUSD这一个货币，当然我们也会发现在EURUSD USDJPY 等货币也会出现不错的效果 ITM Breach 不属于超短线头皮，在交易中你会发现它的盈利通常都会在200-500点可能甚至更多 ITM Breach会自动根据动能力度来调整开仓手数以及止损距离 运行周期  1 H  推荐使用 ECN账户类型 如  Exness ，Tickmill 等延迟滑点较小的平台 如果你想拥有Exness的0点差的账户可以点击此处获取开户链接 参数说明  •.TradingLot=0.2;                            //动态仓位调整----自动判断行情力度来决定开仓的大小 2.WeightedStopLoss=360;                 //动态止损距离----自动判断止损点数 3.AllowedMaxSpread=50;                  //点差控制       ----平台点差超过设定值停止开仓
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
Experts
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results. Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots) If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp:      https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ&nbsp ; / e
Synaptic Ai
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Synaptic AI est un Expert Advisor professionnel entièrement automatisé qui exploite la puissance de l'intelligence artificielle et est soutenu par plus d'une décennie de données historiques. Cela permet l'identification et la modélisation de schémas récurrents sur la paire GBPUSD. Le résultat est une stratégie basée sur un algorithme propriétaire et des calculs complexes qui détectent les signaux envoyés par ces modèles, permettant d'anticiper les mouvements du marché avec un avantage statisti
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Babylon
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Le Babylon Expert Advisor effectue des trades sur les niveaux de support et de résistance. Les niveaux de support et de résistance sont déterminés sur la base d'un algorithme génétique fondé sur l'intelligence artificielle. Cela vous permet d'ouvrir des trades non seulement sur des niveaux déjà visibles dans l'histoire, mais aussi sur les niveaux attendus qui pourraient se former à l'avenir. En outre, un trading uniquement dans le sens du trend augmente la fiabilité et minimise les drawdowns pos
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Version MT5  |  Indicateur Valable ZigZag   |   FAQ L'Expert Advisor  Grid HLevel  est parfait pour les traders qui veulent faire un profit stable sur le marché Forex chaque mois. L'Expert Advisor fonctionne selon la stratégie de la moyenne et je vous conseille de l'utiliser correctement. L'utiliser "correctement" signifie ouvrir des transactions avec la moyenne au point de renversement du marché et négocier uniquement dans la direction d'une tendance globale. En ce qui concerne la direction de
EA Liuk Trend Limited
Maulana Dihaan Tadiska
2 (1)
Experts
This is the free version of EA LIUK TREND. The different is only this is limited use only, maximum 100 trades. But not limited for back test purpose. Lot will be only 0.01. For more detail in original version, please visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86874 EA LIUK TREND The best way to get profit in trading is to follow the Market trend. Good money management is important too to keep your investment save, by minimizing the Draw Down. With this EA LIUK TREND, you will be able to co
FREE
Legion Arisen
Toni Krasteva Krasteva
Experts
Welcome to the legion. We are happy to welcome you to become part of our legion. We developed our own scalping AI based on inner dependencies for each pair, trained it and added a little bit of price action. The result was a trading algorithm we called "Legion". It is adapted to work on any time frames, no grid, no martingale. Special optimization for EUR/USD and for... you can write us for more info. Last but not least, low drawdown, configurable stop loss and a custom trailing stop mechanism.
Goood job EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Reliable & Steady EA Now Available! Grow your capital steadily by securing small daily profits — no stress, no hype. This EA uses a simple yet effective breakout strategy , entering trades when the high or low of a few candles ago is breached. It follows the market’s momentum with precision and discipline. Strong Risk Management Built In Every trade is protected with clearly defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) If SL is hit, the EA retries with increased lot size — but only up to
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Puria Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
Spider Bot Pro
Szymon Palczynski
3.67 (3)
Experts
No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to he
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Experts
Nous vous présentons Follow GOLD EA , l'expert-conseil innovant en MQL4 qui transforme la manière de trader avec la prestigieuse paire XAUUSD . Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec plus de 5 ans d'expérience en trading. Follow GOLD EA utilise une stratégie unique où il suit la tendance de la paire, calculant la taille du lot en fonction d'un pourcentage de risque choisi. Cela signifie que chaque fois que l'EA exécute un trade, la taille du lot est recalculée pour contenir le ri
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Grille et système de rupture adaptatif Velora est un Expert Advisor de haute qualité conçu à partir du cœur d'Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), avec un moteur de grille adaptatif, une logique de suivi dynamique, des mécanismes de clôture partielle et des entrées automatisées basées sur la volatilité. Conçu pour les traders recherchant un mélange d'agressivité, de sécurité et d'adaptabilité, Velora n'est pas seulement réactif, il est réactif. Points forts principaux Moteur de rupture
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA est un système de trading automatique avancé basé sur les dernières recherches sur l'action des prix ! Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 20 Set_files disponibles ! Utilisez Set_files v25.12 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. L'idée de trading est basée sur un modèle d'action des prix totalement inédit que j'ai découvert par moi-même ! ANTI SCALPING TRADER est un excellent investissement : il fon
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Valkyrie AI
Frank Paetsch
Experts
️ VALKYRIE AI – The Next Generation of Smart Trading on MT4 Intro (Deutsch optional): Valkyrie AI ist ein KI-optimierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für präzise, risikokontrollierte Handelsentscheidungen auf höchstem technischen Niveau. Er analysiert Marktvolatilität und Trendstruktur in Echtzeit und reagiert intelligent auf wechselnde Marktbedingungen – vollautomatisch oder halbautomatisch auf Knopfdruck. ️ About Valkyrie AI Valkyrie AI is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for tr
Forex Day Trader reverse
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Forex Day Trader EA - reverse This Robot has passed a 20YEAR Backtest before releasing. ================================================ The Robot is based on 3 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ====================================================== As the name suggest it works best on Day Frames.over 90% success rate in the backtests. This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. ===================================================
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Overnight EA
Naim El Hajj
Experts
The Overnight EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor, which uses technical analysis to take decisions based on various signals. It is originally intended to be used in the late hours of the night, where volatility is low, where we could scalp a few pips and avoid large drawdowns, however it could be used during any time of the day. Overnight EA is designed to have a very high winning ratio, and low drawdowns. It averages between 5-7% monthly with a fixed lot size. Using a VPS to run the
Wendingying
yuanyue hu
Experts
Consistent Profitability Is King Note: GBPUSD, 1-minute chart. With the current parameters, a recommended margin is $10,000 USD . Markets are inherently random. Prices rise and fall at random, so any attempt to predict the next candlestick is futile. Even artificial intelligence cannot accurately forecast prices. Every indicator merely describes past prices, and past prices have no deterministic effect on the future—this is the essence of the market. Therefore, any hope of using past pri
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Plus de l'auteur
Modified Schaff Trend Cycle
Irma Wati
Indicateurs
Revolutionize Your Trading with the Enhanced Schaff Trend Cycle Indicator! Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with our Advanced Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) Indicator , an indicator to deliver faster, more accurate signals than ever before. Built on the foundation of Doug Schaff's classic STC, this upgraded version integrates cutting-edge enhancements to suit the demands of modern traders. Why Choose This Indicator? Precision Redefined : Improved calculations for sharper trend ide
XSTrend
Irma Wati
Indicateurs
Master Market Trends with the Advanced XST Indicator! Introducing XST (eXtreme Super Trend) , the next-generation trend-following indicator designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and simplicity. XST builds on the strengths of the classic Super Trend indicator while incorporating advanced modifications that make it faster, smarter, and more adaptive to modern market dynamics. Why Choose XST? Enhanced Accuracy : With improved algorithms, XST reduces false signals and provides more re
EuroClimb MT5
Irma Wati
Experts
Next Price : $399.00 EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends! Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb , the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market. Key Features: Timeframe : M15 Specialized Short Selling : Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends. Accessible Entry : Start trad
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis