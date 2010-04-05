Goood job EA
- Experts
- Hong Ling Mu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📈 Reliable & Steady EA Now Available! 📉
Grow your capital steadily by securing small daily profits — no stress, no hype.
This EA uses a simple yet effective breakout strategy, entering trades when the high or low of a few candles ago is breached. It follows the market’s momentum with precision and discipline.
🔒 Strong Risk Management Built In
-
Every trade is protected with clearly defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL)
-
If SL is hit, the EA retries with increased lot size — but only up to a predefined maximum number of attempts, ensuring safety and control.
📅 Small Daily Profit Targets for Long-Term Success
By setting a conservative daily profit goal, the EA avoids overtrading and focuses on consistency over time.
💡 Perfect for traders who want low-risk, daily profits without stress.
Let this EA do the work for you — and start building your steady trading journey today!