Slippage Analyzer MT4

If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop loss orders for position closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..)

With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also get average values.

The script has inputs to filter a time period and specific magic numbers. You can also choose to enable all symbols or only analyze one specific symbol.

The analysis will be made for the stop loss orders that were used for position exits. The script can only analyze the orders that are visible in your history tab. So please go there first and select the whole history.

Avis 3
Walter Ludwig Tengler
559
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.10.09 12:29 
 

Thanks, very useful.

TraderFranzII
34
TraderFranzII 2022.11.02 13:41 
 

Analysiert in der Kontohistorie auf Wunsch nach Symbol getrennt die aufgetretene Slippage. Ausgabe von Anzahl der Trades, Gesamt- und Durchschnittsslippage.

Range Breakout EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.6 (15)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strat
Trade Bro EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.77 (97)
Utilitaires
The Trade Bro tool helps you to calculate your positions size and place orders quickly. You no longer need to count ticks or do time consuming calculations. The easy to understand graphical panel is designed to interact with the chart of your symbol perfectly. Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) List of Inputs: <Graphic> InpFontSize: FontSize of the text of the trading panel. InpShowLinesRight: When set to true the entry, TP and SL lines will be oriente
FREE
Go Long EA
BM Trading GmbH
2 (1)
Experts
The Go Long EA was designed to follow a really simple strategy. Many traders are seeking for the next super complex algorithm, while in reality the most basic concepts are the ones that work best. One of these basic concepts is the concept of growing economy. In theory (and the past has definitely proven this so far) the worldwide economy is always growing. In practice this means that some financial markets/symbols/products, such as index or stock CFDs, benefit from this. So why not just buy the
Turnaround Tuesday EA MT5
BM Trading GmbH
Experts
This EA can be used to trade the well known Turnaround Tuesday strategy. The original idea of the strategy is to wait for setbacks in the major indices and then benefit from recovery moves at the beginning of a new week. Many traders used (and still use) this strategy over the years. The EA will only open buy trades. Personally I use the program in index CFDs because these should tend to go up sooner or later. Economies are growing and so do the big indices. Even though nobody can guarantee thi
Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
Trend Tracer EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.39 (59)
Experts
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
FREE
Ninja Turtle Scalper EA
BM Trading GmbH
2 (1)
Experts
The Ninja Turtle Scalper uses the Donchian Channel EA to find entry signals – just like the famous turtle trades did back then. The indicator is simple but yet effective. It is used by professional traders for many years and now also part of the MT5 framework. If you ever wanted to use the indicator's signals for scalping entries, this is the right EA for you. No AI, Martingale or Grid needed. This is NOT the holy grail of trading. It will not make you rich over night and it is not risk free. Ju
Trend Tracer EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
4.2 (5)
Experts
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
FREE
Trendline Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The Trendline Trader EA helps you to analyze and trade the markets with trendlines. You can place and modify lines easily with only few clicks. When you found a strong trend you can also activate the lines to open trades (or place orders) when reached by the price. The tool helps you to analyze multiple markets and still be able to trade trends without sitting in front of the charts all the time. You can change the appearance of the lines. It might be a good idea to choose different colors or si
Slippage Calculator
BM Trading GmbH
5 (4)
Utilitaires
If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop orders for position opening or closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your pending order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..) With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also
FREE
Tester Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
Utilitaires
The Tester Trader EA is designed to simulate your manual trading strategy in the strategy tester. By default this is not possible and manual trading is completely disabled in the MT5 strategy tester. This tool helps you to open, manage and close orders and positions easily using action buttons in the chart. Forward testing your manual trading strategy can be a real pain. Time moves slow and it can take days or months to fully test a manual trading strategy. With this tool you can simulate forwar
