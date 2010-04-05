Ebot HODL PS

ForexPair: Live performance

GoldPairLive performance

Ebot HODL PS is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit

Supported currency pairs:  All Pairs

Recommended timeframe: M1

How to install

  • The EA can be attached any timeframe.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Settings

  • Lot Fixed - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Trade Multiplier -  multiplier for the next trade
  • Initial Take Profit -  take profit for the initial trade
  • Trade Distance -  min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
  • Hour To Start -  hour to stard trading
  • Hour To Stop -  hour to stop trading
  • UID -  unique EA instance number. 


