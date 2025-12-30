QQE Ritz Premium
- Indicateurs
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RITZ QQE – Qualitative Quantitative Estimation
(with RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO)
Advanced RSI–ATR Hybrid Momentum Analyzer
Combine With ZigZag Fractal Candle : check my productRITZ QQE is an enhanced version of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator, designed for modern traders who demand precision and adaptability.
It fuses RSI momentum with ATR-based volatility filtering, creating a responsive yet stable signal engine for both scalping and swing trading.
This system interprets market momentum through smoothed RSI dynamics, detects high-probability crossovers, and filters out noise using volatility-adjusted thresholds.
Its lightweight architecture ensures real-time performance and clear multi-timeframe visual feedback.
Dual-Engine Signal Filter – Combines RSI and ATR to suppress false signals.
Multi-Timeframe Confluence – Aligns lower and higher timeframe signals for confirmation.
Visual Precision – Dynamic crossover arrows and vertical markers for instant clarity.
Smart Alerts – Supports native, email, and push notifications for live trade monitoring.
Optimized Performance – Efficient calculation for real-time chart updates.
Buy Signal: RSI line crosses above the smoothed ATR trail → bullish momentum shift.
Sell Signal: RSI line crosses below the smoothed ATR trail → bearish reversal signal.
Overbought/Oversold levels at 70 / 30, with 50 as the equilibrium bias.
Scalping: Fast setups on M5–M15 with quick crossover alerts.
Swing Trading: Filtered signals on H1–D1 with trend alignment.
Confluence Trading: Combine lower and higher timeframe confirmations for precision entries.
RSI MA Line — Momentum core (blue).
ATR Smoothed Line — Volatility trail (yellow, dotted).
Arrows — Real-time crossover alerts (green/red).
Vertical Markers — Contextual signal visualization.
Institutional-grade signal logic in a lightweight form.
Multi-level alerting for instant action.
Seamless adaptability across all symbols and timeframes.
Designed for clarity, speed, and professional execution.
RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO
A next-generation analytical tool designed to detect momentum–price–volume anomalies — moments when RSI reaches extreme levels while price and volume stay weak, signaling potential reversals or fakeouts.Key Features
1. Advanced Anomaly Detection
Automatically identifies anomaly conditions based on:
RSI ≥ 75 or ≤ 25 (extreme momentum)
Price range ≤ 500 points (weak movement)
Volume ratio ≤ 0.7 (low participation)
2. Intelligent Visual Panel
Dynamic on-chart panel with intuitive highlights (Overbought / Oversold), showing real-time RSI, range, and volume metrics.
3. Smart Alert & Recommendation System
Instant alerts with anti-spam control (1 per 2 seconds)
“Expect Bearish Reversal” / “Expect Bullish Reversal” trading hints
4. Multi-Layer Analysis
Momentum: RSI multi-timeframe, trend sensitivity, strength validation
Volume: tick-volume ratio vs 20-period average
Price Action: current vs average range, divergence detection
5. Customization & Precision
Adjust RSI, range, and volume thresholds; real-time updates every second for accurate dynamic analysis.
Bullish Signal
RSI oversold + high volume + normal range
Buy Accuracy > Sell Accuracy + bullish trend
Oversold anomaly → Expect bullish reversal
Bearish Signal
RSI overbought + high volume + normal range
Sell Accuracy > Buy Accuracy + bearish trend
Overbought anomaly → Expect bearish reversal
Warning Signal
High Volume + Small Range → Fake move
Low Volume + Large Range → Weak momentum
Anomaly detected → Potential reversal
Scalping (M1–M5): early detection of false breakouts & fast reversals
Swing Trading (H1–D1): filter entries, validate trend strength
Risk Management: early-warning system for unstable market behavior
Real-time processing (1-second updates)
Zero-repainting algorithm
Lightweight & optimized multi-buffer system
Clean visual hierarchy with intuitive panel design
RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO redefines the classic RSI into a multi-dimensional anomaly detection system, merging price, momentum, and volume data for unmatched insight. It helps traders identify true reversals, avoid fake signals, and stay ahead of volatility — all in real time.
RITZ QQE bridges classical RSI analytics with modern ATR-based intelligence and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO
It delivers clean, high-probability signals and robust visualization—empowering traders to detect momentum shifts, manage timing, and confirm structure across multiple timeframes.
“Precision in Motion — Where RSI Meets Volatility Intelligence.”