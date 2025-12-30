RITZ QQE – Qualitative Quantitative Estimation



(with RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO)

Advanced RSI–ATR Hybrid Momentum Analyzer

Combine With ZigZag Fractal Candle : check my product

RITZ QQE is an enhanced version of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator, designed for modern traders who demand precision and adaptability.

It fuses RSI momentum with ATR-based volatility filtering, creating a responsive yet stable signal engine for both scalping and swing trading.

This system interprets market momentum through smoothed RSI dynamics, detects high-probability crossovers, and filters out noise using volatility-adjusted thresholds.

Its lightweight architecture ensures real-time performance and clear multi-timeframe visual feedback.

Core Features

Dual-Engine Signal Filter – Combines RSI and ATR to suppress false signals.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence – Aligns lower and higher timeframe signals for confirmation.

Visual Precision – Dynamic crossover arrows and vertical markers for instant clarity.

Smart Alerts – Supports native, email, and push notifications for live trade monitoring.

Optimized Performance – Efficient calculation for real-time chart updates.

Trading Logic

Buy Signal: RSI line crosses above the smoothed ATR trail → bullish momentum shift.

Sell Signal: RSI line crosses below the smoothed ATR trail → bearish reversal signal.

Overbought/Oversold levels at 70 / 30, with 50 as the equilibrium bias.

Strategic Use

Scalping: Fast setups on M5–M15 with quick crossover alerts.

Swing Trading: Filtered signals on H1–D1 with trend alignment.

Confluence Trading: Combine lower and higher timeframe confirmations for precision entries.

Visual Design

RSI MA Line — Momentum core (blue).

ATR Smoothed Line — Volatility trail (yellow, dotted).

Arrows — Real-time crossover alerts (green/red).

Vertical Markers — Contextual signal visualization.

Why Traders Choose RITZ QQE

Institutional-grade signal logic in a lightweight form.

Multi-level alerting for instant action.

Seamless adaptability across all symbols and timeframes.

Designed for clarity, speed, and professional execution.





RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO

A next-generation analytical tool designed to detect momentum–price–volume anomalies — moments when RSI reaches extreme levels while price and volume stay weak, signaling potential reversals or fakeouts.

Key Features

1. Advanced Anomaly Detection

Automatically identifies anomaly conditions based on:

RSI ≥ 75 or ≤ 25 (extreme momentum)

Price range ≤ 500 points (weak movement)

Volume ratio ≤ 0.7 (low participation)

2. Intelligent Visual Panel

Dynamic on-chart panel with intuitive highlights (Overbought / Oversold), showing real-time RSI, range, and volume metrics.

3. Smart Alert & Recommendation System

Instant alerts with anti-spam control (1 per 2 seconds)

“Expect Bearish Reversal” / “Expect Bullish Reversal” trading hints

4. Multi-Layer Analysis

Momentum: RSI multi-timeframe, trend sensitivity, strength validation

Volume: tick-volume ratio vs 20-period average

Price Action: current vs average range, divergence detection

5. Customization & Precision

Adjust RSI, range, and volume thresholds; real-time updates every second for accurate dynamic analysis.

Signal Interpretation

Bullish Signal

RSI oversold + high volume + normal range

Buy Accuracy > Sell Accuracy + bullish trend

Oversold anomaly → Expect bullish reversal

Bearish Signal

RSI overbought + high volume + normal range

Sell Accuracy > Buy Accuracy + bearish trend

Overbought anomaly → Expect bearish reversal

Warning Signal

High Volume + Small Range → Fake move

Low Volume + Large Range → Weak momentum

Anomaly detected → Potential reversal

Trading Applications

Scalping (M1–M5): early detection of false breakouts & fast reversals

Swing Trading (H1–D1): filter entries, validate trend strength

Risk Management: early-warning system for unstable market behavior

Technical Highlights

Real-time processing (1-second updates)

Zero-repainting algorithm

Lightweight & optimized multi-buffer system

Clean visual hierarchy with intuitive panel design

Conclusion

RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO redefines the classic RSI into a multi-dimensional anomaly detection system, merging price, momentum, and volume data for unmatched insight. It helps traders identify true reversals, avoid fake signals, and stay ahead of volatility — all in real time.





RITZ QQE bridges classical RSI analytics with modern ATR-based intelligence and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO

It delivers clean, high-probability signals and robust visualization—empowering traders to detect momentum shifts, manage timing, and confirm structure across multiple timeframes.

“Precision in Motion — Where RSI Meets Volatility Intelligence.”