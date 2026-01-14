Renko Atr Envelope Pro PlusMT5

Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ (Non-Repainting)

Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ is a clean trend-filter indicator that combines a Renko-style step histogram with an ATR-based trend envelope. It highlights trend direction, volatility expansion/contraction and trend reversals with arrows and optional alerts.

This tool is ideal for:

  • Trend following strategies

  • Breakout confirmation

  • Filtering false entries during choppy markets

  • Visualizing volatility using ATR envelopes

Key Features

Renko-Style Histogram (with gradient strength)

  • Step-based histogram reflects Renko direction.

  • Optional gradient coloring shows momentum strength (distance from Renko mid).

ATR Trend Envelope (volatility adaptive)

  • Upper/Lower envelope is calculated using ATR * multiplier.

  • Helps identify trend phases and pullback zones.

Trend Change Arrows

  • Arrow appears only when the trend state changes.

Alerts (Optional)

  • Popup alert

  • Push notification (MT5 terminal must be configured)

  • Sound alert

Non-Repainting

  • Trend change signals and alerts are confirmed on closed candles (no repaint / no shifting).

Inputs / Parameters

  • Renko brick size (InpSize): step size in points (e.g., 20–50 on Forex, higher on Gold/Crypto)

  • ATR period (InpAtrPeriod): ATR smoothing (14 is a good default)

  • ATR multiplier (InpDeviation): envelope width (1.2–2.0 typical)

  • Gradient (InpGradientOn, InpGradPower): enable/adjust histogram strength effect

  • Fill band (InpFillOn, InpFillAlpha): background trend band and transparency

  • Alerts (InpAlertPopup, InpAlertPush, InpAlertSound, InpSoundFile): enable desired notifications

Recommended Settings

Forex (M15–H1)

  • InpSize: 20–40

  • InpAtrPeriod: 14

  • InpDeviation: 1.3–1.8

Gold / Indices

  • InpSize: 80–200 (depends on symbol digits and volatility)

  • InpAtrPeriod: 14–21

  • InpDeviation: 1.5–2.2

Crypto

  • InpSize: 100–500+

  • InpAtrPeriod: 14–21

  • InpDeviation: 1.6–2.5

Tip: If you see too many reversals, increase InpDeviation. If signals are too slow, decrease InpDeviation or reduce InpAtrPeriod.

Important Notes

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

  • Signals are generated on closed candles to avoid repainting.

  • Push notifications require MetaTrader 5 notifications to be enabled in terminal settings.

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice. Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.


Plus de l'auteur
WizardMT4
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
Indicateurs
2MA + BB PRO MTF – Advanced Trend Confirmation Indicator 2MA + BB PRO MTF is a professional-grade multi-timeframe trend confirmation indicator designed for traders who want high-quality, non-repainting signals aligned with higher timeframe market structure. This indicator combines dual moving average logic , higher timeframe trend confirmation , Bollinger Bands volatility context , and ATR-based momentum strength filtering to eliminate low-quality entries and focus only on high-probability setup
Renko Atr Envelope Pro PlusMT4
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
Indicateurs
Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ (Non-Repainting) Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ is a clean trend-filter indicator that combines a Renko-style step histogram with an ATR-based trend envelope. It highlights trend direction, volatility expansion/contraction and trend reversals with arrows and optional alerts. This tool is ideal for: Trend following strategies Breakout confirmation Filtering false entries during choppy markets Visualizing volatility using ATR envelopes Key Features Renko-Style Hi
WizardMT5
Sumeyye Emine Karakas
Indicateurs
2MA + BB PRO MTF – Advanced Trend Confirmation Indicator 2MA + BB PRO MTF is a professional-grade multi-timeframe trend confirmation indicator designed for traders who want high-quality, non-repainting signals aligned with higher timeframe market structure. This indicator combines dual moving average logic , higher timeframe trend confirmation , Bollinger Bands volatility context , and ATR-based momentum strength filtering to eliminate low-quality entries and focus only on high-probability setup
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis