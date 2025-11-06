Exotics Adv

Exotic Bot is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions.

The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders.

The adviser comes with verified templates for various pairs. This is a trend expert and works on medium -term trends of the Forex market on many currency pair Eurusd, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY and many others. This adviser is able to work around the clock and at the same time on several currencies. By its principle, the Exotic BoT explosion is looking for a trend with a pronounced orientation on the market, and opens up positions on kickbacks. In the algorithm it does not use Martingale and other dangerous methods, so it can be quite safe for automated forex trading.





Exotic Bot is an automated algorithm based on several copyright indicators and combining special systems that work mutually. Each author's indicator is tied to one control flow. This approach allows you to exclude false entrances to all the robot systems and wait for a more accurate entrance to the signal. To enter the transaction, the system uses a signal from the indicator, after which it is averaged by the mathematical system of averaging.

For fixation of profit, both real ones are used that are visible to the broker and virtual stop orders that are not visible to the broker. Therefore, it is very important to have a reliable connection on the server where the terminal with a trading adviser is installed.





The advantages of the EXITIC BOT:





The automatic system is not subject to emotions, so all transactions are based exclusively on mathematical miscalculations and work on data at any time when the trading terminal is open and there is access to the Internet;

The trader can completely exclude the fundamental and technical analysis of Forex. The bot decides everything.





Custom -made bot parameters:

SetupFilling - setting up the type of execution by the balance.

Magic - magic number.

LOT - fixed trading volume.

RISK - automatic determination of volume depending on the deposit.

Limittrades - limiting the number of orders in the grid.

Gridstep is the minimum step of the grid.

Seriatrendon - permission to work on trend.

SeriaantyTrendon - permission to work against a trend.

Levelstart - the initial retreat of the delayed warrant from the price.

PendingTrailingon - permission for trailing of delayed orders.

PendingTrailingstart - the number of points of movement of price for trailing of deferred orders.

Realstoploss - Stop Loss, real.

RealtakeProfit - Take Profit, real.

VirtStoploss - Stop Loss, virtual.

Virtkeprofit - Take Profit, virtual.

Realtrailingstart - Trailing Start.

Realtrailingstop - Trailig -stop.

Setlength - the length of the wave of the leading indicator.

SetDeviation - deviation for the lead indicator.

SetCorrection - Curecence of the values after the specified.





The default bot works on many foreign currency pairs. For work, it is recommended to install a stop loss and a teik profite. Also, if desired, trailig-stop and trailing start.































