Multi Signal Radar MT4

📌 Overview

Multi Signal Radar is a trading indicator that combines multiple technical signals into a clear Buy/Sell direction with a visual dashboard. It is designed to assist traders in identifying potential trend continuation and reversal areas across different market conditions.

The indicator provides a confidence-based signal using EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic and Price vs POC, and displays the information directly on the chart using arrows and a dashboard panel.

📌 Features

✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation
✔️ Clear Buy/Sell arrows on the chart
✔️ Dashboard showing current signal strength
✔️ Confidence percentage for Buy vs Sell
✔️ Built-in candle countdown timer
✔️ Works on all symbols and all timeframes
✔️ Lightweight and fast processing

The goal is to make decision-making easier by combining well-known indicators into a single visual tool.

📌 Dashboard Information

The dashboard shows:

  • Current signal (Strong Buy / Strong Sell / Neutral)

  • Buy % vs Sell %

  • Next candle countdown timer

  • Last update timestamp

It automatically aligns based on the selected chart corner.

📌 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.

  2. Wait for the arrows to appear and check the dashboard signal.

  3. Use the confidence percentage as a filter:

    • Above 70% = strong directional bias

    • Below 60% = neutral / avoid entries

This indicator can be used stand-alone or as part of a personal trading system.

📌 Recommended Timeframes

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

Higher timeframes produce fewer but cleaner signals.

📌 Inputs

  • EMA Periods (9, 21, 55, 200)

  • Stochastic settings

  • RSI Period

  • MACD Fast/Slow/Signal

  • POC Period

  • Confidence filter threshold

  • Dashboard corner and offset

All parameters can be customized.

📌 Alerts

Trading signals appear visually using arrows.
No external alerts are included in this version.

📌 Notes

  • The indicator does not open trades automatically.

  • It is not a complete trading strategy.

  • It is designed as an analytical tool to support decision making.

📌 Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee future results.
Trading involves risk and decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.
Past performance does not represent future performance.


