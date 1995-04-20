Multi Signal Radar MT4

🔵 Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5)

Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals

Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.

All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed.
This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value clarity, timing precision, and structured decision-making.

For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157720

🔍 How It Works

Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine.

Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed:

• Trend alignment
• Momentum confirmation
• Market balance bias
• Volatility-aware signal filtering

Signals are classified as Strong or Weak, allowing traders to prioritize high-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.

⭐ Key Features

• Clean Chart Design

No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY / SELL arrows and a compact confidence dashboard.

• Dual Confidence Engine (BUY & SELL)

Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.

• Smart Trend Filter (EMA 200 Slope)

Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.

• Volume-Weighted Market Balance (POC Logic)

Improved directional bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.

• Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” Booster

Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adapts to changing market conditions.

• Signal Spacing & Anti-Spam Logic

Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.

• Strong / Weak Signal Classification

Helps traders focus on higher-probability setups.

• Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time until the current candle closes — useful for:

  • Waiting for confirmation candles

  • News candle timing

  • Avoiding early entries

• Built-In Alerts

Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.

• Works on All Markets & Timeframes

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — from scalping to swing trading.

🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders

Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.

Signals are generated using closed-candle logic for reliable confidence scoring and are designed to support manual decision-making, not replace it.

⚙️ Customization

Flexible inputs allow you to adjust:

• Signal sensitivity
• Confidence thresholds
• Signal spacing
• Arrow placement
• Alerts and dashboard position

All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.

📌 Best Use Cases

• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies

📊 What You See on the Chart

✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
✔ Candle countdown timer

❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels

🔄 Version

Current version: v2.0

🆕 What’s New — Version 2.0 (2025-12-26)

Major Improvements

  • Full signal engine refinement and stabilization

  • MT4 and MT5 versions fully aligned (engine parity achieved)

  • Improved confidence consistency across platforms

UI / UX Enhancements

  • Candle countdown timer standardized across MT4 & MT5

  • Improved dashboard layout and readability

  • Better visual spacing and text clarity

  • Theme-aware text colors (Dark / Light charts)

Reliability & Stability

  • Cleaner Fisher Transform handling (no value drift)

  • Improved state transition stability (no ghost signals)

  • Optimized buffer handling for smoother performance

Performance

  • Optimized refresh logic for low CPU usage

  • Stable behavior during live market ticks and candle close

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.

🔎 SEO Keywords

mt4 signal indicator, mt5 signal indicator, buy sell arrow indicator, non repaint indicator, confidence based trading indicator, trend confirmation indicator, gold trading indicator, forex signal indicator, crypto trading indicator, candle countdown timer indicator


Produtos recomendados
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic
Tradonator nextGen
Wolfgang Kuebel
4 (2)
Experts
The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
Garuda Empire
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicadores
The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
HTF Power of Three ICT MT4
Antonio Molinaro
Indicadores
HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT4 Indicator Overview The   HTF Power of Three   indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campa
Harmonic EA
Farhad Kia
Experts
This robot is multi pair and multi timeframe.  It monitors several instruments on different timeframes to find Shark and Bat harmonic patterns . You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems. Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Harmonic pattern! Entry points  are indicated by golden lines. Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which a
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Hanuman Gold
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
MMM Money Flow Index and Moving Averages
Andre Tavares
Experts
This Expert Advisor's main strategy is based on the usage of two kind of indicators: two built-in shifted MFI (Money Flow Index) to measure the asset prices oscillations and two Moving Averages calculated over Open Prices and Close Prices to confirm the trends. It combines these indicators signals in order to get stronger signals and ensure the EA will do good trading operations. The second strategy consists of sending a new opposite order against a losing order since it reaches the minimum nega
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA Trending Topik
Rohim
4 (1)
Experts
Our "Trending Topik" Forex Expert Advisor works based on several non-lagging Forex indicators and combined with Swing High/Low, Break Trendline , break candle stick, ADR Daily and support, pivot, resisten daily , searching current major trends and looking for the best momentum with built-in Hidden Profit, StopLoss, BreakEvent and Trailling. It works on multi pair and multi timeframe like GOLD/XAUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY and others.  Trending Topik EA Concept EA Trending Topik is the latest
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicadores
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicadores
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Genius EA Creator for MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Ranger EA
Ryan Brown
4.86 (7)
Experts
The Ranger EA has a very long forward track record of 12 months! The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.90% modeling quality! Ranger EA V5 Backtesting data shows no losing months in 10 years! Projected monthly profit of 2.5-10% a month (default settings) Trades every week Trades the GBPCAD & AUDCAD like a pro. Uses  a corrective trading technique   to turn losing trades into winners Makes a profit every month Finds the best places to range trade the market Trades better t
Infinity Break 1 MT4
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
Assuma o controle das suas trades! Infinity Breakout v1.0 transforma seu trading em uma experiência simples e lucrativa. Chega de estresse com decisões de última hora: seu EA gerencia entradas, TP e SL automaticamente. Versão MT5: Infinity Break 1 | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 Infinity EAs Channel:   Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile Informações de preço: O preço aumenta $50 a cada 10 compras. Preço final: $ ? Principais ca
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Ultra Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
RSIRobot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
Descubra nosso inovador Consultor Especialista - RSIRobot, para o MetaTrader 4 Este poderoso robô utiliza algoritmos avançados de aprendizado de máquina, redes neurais e Índice de Força Relativa (RSI) para fornecer previsões precisas dos movimentos do mercado no intervalo de tempo de sua preferência. É crucial testar esta estratégia tanto no testador de estratégias quanto em uma conta demo para analisar seu desempenho e ajustar as configurações de acordo com suas necessidades. Recursos Destacado
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
O robô usa a estratégia de negociação de quebrar as linhas do indicador Bollinger Bands. A essência dessa estratégia está na análise constante das linhas do indicador e na busca dos pontos de fuga mais eficazes para suas linhas. Quando o preço rompe a linha indicadora em uma das direções, o robô abre uma negociação naquela direção e começa a segui-la. Mas o robô não abre negociações toda vez que as linhas indicadoras são quebradas, mas apenas nos locais onde ele considera ser o mais eficaz. Est
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
O Indicador de Quadrados de Gann é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise de mercado baseada no artigo "Fórmula Matemática para Previsões de Mercado" escrito por W.D. Gann, que se baseia em conceitos matemáticos para análise. Ele incorpora elementos das técnicas de Gann relacionadas com os quadrados de 144, 90 e 52, bem como o quadrado de 9. Além disso, inclui o método do  sobre como combinar o quadrado de 9 com canais e padrões de estrela. Manual do Usuário e Modo de Uso: Antes de usar este indicad
ProExpert
Edwin Torres
Experts
ProExpert is based on a deep artificial neuron, it analyzes data from various trigger functions in the hidden layers that allow you to define the best entry point, even when the market is against it, which is very convenient in markets with high volatility and sudden price changes.   The weight factor of each operation is based on the sum coefficient, this reduces the deposit load to a minimum and therefore allows the account to be kept alive until a change in trend. Signal monitoring:  https:/
AdaptiveQ Trader
Ruslan Udintsev
Experts
AdaptiveQ Trader: Самообучающийся ИИ — забудьте о ручной настройке! Ваш персональный торговый робот на основе Q-Learning + Double DQN + PER, который учится на ваших деньгах — и делает это лучше вас. Что Это? AdaptiveQ Trader — это не просто советник, а живой, самообучающийся агент , основанный на передовых алгоритмах машинного обучения (Reinforcement Learning). Он анализирует рынок в реальном времени, адаптируется к его изменениям и постоянно совершенствует свою стратегию — без вашего учас
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicadores
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices, ações. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi Média Móvel Di
Mais do autor
Multi Signal Radar
Eric Valentin
Indicadores
Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5) Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart. All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed . This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value clarity, timing pre
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário