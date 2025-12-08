Multi Signal Radar MT4
- Eric Valentin
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📌 Overview
Multi Signal Radar is a trading indicator that combines multiple technical signals into a clear Buy/Sell direction with a visual dashboard. It is designed to assist traders in identifying potential trend continuation and reversal areas across different market conditions.
The indicator provides a confidence-based signal using EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic and Price vs POC, and displays the information directly on the chart using arrows and a dashboard panel.
📌 Features
✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation
✔️ Clear Buy/Sell arrows on the chart
✔️ Dashboard showing current signal strength
✔️ Confidence percentage for Buy vs Sell
✔️ Built-in candle countdown timer
✔️ Works on all symbols and all timeframes
✔️ Lightweight and fast processing
The goal is to make decision-making easier by combining well-known indicators into a single visual tool.
📌 Dashboard Information
The dashboard shows:
-
Current signal (Strong Buy / Strong Sell / Neutral)
-
Buy % vs Sell %
-
Next candle countdown timer
-
Last update timestamp
It automatically aligns based on the selected chart corner.
📌 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
-
Wait for the arrows to appear and check the dashboard signal.
-
Use the confidence percentage as a filter:
-
Above 70% = strong directional bias
-
Below 60% = neutral / avoid entries
-
This indicator can be used stand-alone or as part of a personal trading system.
📌 Recommended Timeframes
-
M15
-
H1
-
H4
-
D1
Higher timeframes produce fewer but cleaner signals.
📌 Inputs
-
EMA Periods (9, 21, 55, 200)
-
Stochastic settings
-
RSI Period
-
MACD Fast/Slow/Signal
-
POC Period
-
Confidence filter threshold
-
Dashboard corner and offset
All parameters can be customized.
📌 Alerts
Trading signals appear visually using arrows.
No external alerts are included in this version.
📌 Notes
-
The indicator does not open trades automatically.
-
It is not a complete trading strategy.
-
It is designed as an analytical tool to support decision making.
📌 Disclaimer
This product does not guarantee future results.
Trading involves risk and decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.
Past performance does not represent future performance.