Multi Signal Radar MT4

🔵 Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5)

Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals

Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.

All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed.
This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value clarity, timing precision, and structured decision-making.

For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157720

🔍 How It Works

Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine.

Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed:

• Trend alignment
• Momentum confirmation
• Market balance bias
• Volatility-aware signal filtering

Signals are classified as Strong or Weak, allowing traders to prioritize high-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.

⭐ Key Features

• Clean Chart Design

No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY / SELL arrows and a compact confidence dashboard.

• Dual Confidence Engine (BUY & SELL)

Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.

• Smart Trend Filter (EMA 200 Slope)

Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.

• Volume-Weighted Market Balance (POC Logic)

Improved directional bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.

• Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” Booster

Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adapts to changing market conditions.

• Signal Spacing & Anti-Spam Logic

Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.

• Strong / Weak Signal Classification

Helps traders focus on higher-probability setups.

• Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time until the current candle closes — useful for:

  • Waiting for confirmation candles

  • News candle timing

  • Avoiding early entries

• Built-In Alerts

Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.

• Works on All Markets & Timeframes

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — from scalping to swing trading.

🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders

Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.

Signals are generated using closed-candle logic for reliable confidence scoring and are designed to support manual decision-making, not replace it.

⚙️ Customization

Flexible inputs allow you to adjust:

• Signal sensitivity
• Confidence thresholds
• Signal spacing
• Arrow placement
• Alerts and dashboard position

All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.

📌 Best Use Cases

• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies

📊 What You See on the Chart

✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
✔ Candle countdown timer

❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels

🔄 Version

Current version: v2.0

🆕 What’s New — Version 2.0 (2025-12-26)

Major Improvements

  • Full signal engine refinement and stabilization

  • MT4 and MT5 versions fully aligned (engine parity achieved)

  • Improved confidence consistency across platforms

UI / UX Enhancements

  • Candle countdown timer standardized across MT4 & MT5

  • Improved dashboard layout and readability

  • Better visual spacing and text clarity

  • Theme-aware text colors (Dark / Light charts)

Reliability & Stability

  • Cleaner Fisher Transform handling (no value drift)

  • Improved state transition stability (no ghost signals)

  • Optimized buffer handling for smoother performance

Performance

  • Optimized refresh logic for low CPU usage

  • Stable behavior during live market ticks and candle close

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.

