MT5 to Telegram bot

MT5 to Telegram Signals

This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings:

Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id

Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states

Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.

Would you like to receive Telegram notifications?

Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers?

Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary?


New position opened

Symbol: XAUUSDrfd

Type: Buy

Open price: 3749.80000

Comment: 01



Position Buy closed

Symbol: XAUUSDrfd

Open price: 3749.80000

Close price: 3751.01000

Points: +121.0

Profit: +302.70 USD




