REA Automatic Risk Monetary

R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders

Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol: SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount, BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution.

What it does

Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only:

  • Your manual positions on that symbol.

  • Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/stop-limit).

It calculates and applies Stop Loss and Take Profit as soon as it detects an order or a position basket. After execution, it updates management instantly and, if enabled, applies BreakEven and Trailing—never loosening the stop.

Key features

  • Manual only (magic 0) and symbol-locked at load time.

  • SL/TP by percentage or currency (balance-based % or fixed amount).

  • Pending orders: sets/updates SL/TP immediately without changing entry price or expiration.

  • Executed positions: optional BreakEven (threshold in %/$) and Trailing (in %/$), respecting broker StopLevel.

  • Instant reaction via OnTradeTransaction plus periodic timer loop.

  • Anti-loosening policy: only tightens the stop.

Benefits

  • Save time and reduce order-entry mistakes.

  • Consistent risk handling per symbol and per basket.

  • Silent by design: manages your trades; doesn’t open new ones.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5.

  • “Allow automated trading” enabled.

  • StopValue > 0 (required to start).

Disclaimer

The EA does not open or close trades by itself (beyond SL/TP). It does not modify the entry price or expiration of pending orders.

