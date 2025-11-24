Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter





Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale





This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×.





Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov 2023 – 23 Nov 2025)

Forward Test (Dec 2023 – Nov 2025) – 100% unseen data

• Total Net Profit: +$53,814.79

• Profit Factor: 3.40

• Win Rate: 66.67%

• Max Drawdown: 5.73%

• Sharpe Ratio: 8.97

• Recovery Factor: 8.61

• Total Trades: 132 (all long)





Full 2-Year Backtest (Nov 2023 – Nov 2025)

• Total Net Profit: +$33,597.44

• Profit Factor: 1.37

• Win Rate: 53.00%

• Max Drawdown: 12.57%

• Sharpe Ratio: 2.25

• Total Trades: 400





The forward test significantly outperformed the backtest – showing robust parameter selection.





Core Signal Generator

• BOS / CHoCH structure detection (90/5 swing config)

• Order Block mitigation entries (last 3 OBs)

• Fair Value Gap detection (1.5 ATR threshold)

• Premium / Discount zone filter

• Flexible confirmation logic (OB / FVG / Zone / EQ)





Filters

• Pressure Volume Filter (480-bar lookback)

• 6th Sense Hybrid – velocity + pressure scoring with risk scaling

• HTF Structure alignment (H4 default)

• Session + Day filters + Friday auto-close

• News blocker with chart alerts (±15 min)





Risk & Position Management

• 0.33% risk per trade (scaled by 6th Sense)

• Split positions: 67% early TP @ 5× ATR, 33% runner @ 12× ATR

• Breakeven at 1.0 R:R + trailing 3.0× ATR

• 38% margin cap + stop-level & volume validation





Chart Dashboard

• 3-column display with stoplights & progress bars

• Start / Pause / Stop buttons

• News ticker + 6th Sense score + volume percentile

• Visual, text, or both modes





Included: EA, default .set file, PDF guide with optimization tips, future updates





Pricing & Activations

• Lifetime Purchase – $590 (10 activations)

• 1-Year Rent – $149

• 6-Month Rent – $109

• 3-Month Rent – $79

• 1-Month Rent – $49

• Free Demo – Chart dashboard only





— ANDREW, Trader

Addtoit->FX | November 2025





Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M5–H1

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.