FalconEdge GBPUSDxM5

⚡️ FalconEdge GBPUSD M5

FalconEdge was created for traders who seek precision and control, not luck.
Built through years of quantitative testing and refinement, it captures short-term opportunities on GBPUSD M5 with disciplined, data-driven logic.

🔍 Key Highlights

 Pure Short Strategy: Optimized to trade only GBPUSD sell setups on M5, taking advantage of high-probability momentum shifts.
📈 Quantitative Design: Developed through multi-year historical modeling and robustness testing.
🚫 No Martingale – No Grid – No Arbitrage: Every position is calculated and self-contained.
⚙️ Consistent Execution: Designed to maintain stability across trending and ranging market phases.

📊 Historical Data Insights (for reference only)

Backtests on high-quality tick data (10 years) show:

  • Total trades: 888

  • Win rate: 98.9%

  • Profit factor: 16.01

  • Max drawdown: 8.8%

  • Expected payoff per trade: ~514

These results are from historical backtests and do not guarantee future performance. They are provided to illustrate FalconEdge’s logic and stability.

🧠 Designed For

Traders who want a clean, quantitative system that trades efficiently without excessive exposure or complex settings.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

  • Symbol/Timeframe: GBPUSD / M5

  • Account: ECN / Raw Spread

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Default parameters included — adjust risk per trade to match your capital and goals.

📌 Additional Notes

FalconEdge adapts to volatility in real time, filtering out weak signals during uncertain liquidity conditions. Its structure allows long-term scalability while preserving precision and control on every position.

💡 FalconEdge GBPUSD M5 — built on data, discipline, and precision.
No hype. No shortcuts. Just smart trading logic designed to perform.


