EuroCapital Turbo FX
- Experts
- Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
- Version: 1.0
(M15 – 2015 to 2025)
EuroCapital Turbo FX is not just an Expert Advisor.
It is the culmination of a decade of evolution, more than 900 precisely executed market decisions, and a trading engine crafted to navigate EURUSD with the finesse of a true quantitative machine.
Through ten years of shifting conditions, market cycles, economic shocks, political turbulence, volatility spikes, and unpredictable news events, this system remained steady. It does not guess. It does not gamble.
It analyzes. It adapts. It advances.
🔥 A Performance Record That Speaks for Itself
-
Net Profit (2015–2025): 1,540,952 USD
-
Profit Factor: 1,266.12
-
Total Trades: 931
-
Win Rate: 98.93 percent
-
Longest Winning Streak: 320 trades
-
Equity Curve: smooth, stable, consistently rising
-
Drawdown: controlled relative to long-term growth
This is not luck.
This is engineered consistency.
⚙️ Designed Exclusively for EURUSD – M15
EuroCapital Turbo FX is built to capture directional pressure and micro-trends in the EURUSD pair across a timeframe where three elements intersect:
-
Enough noise to create opportunities
-
Enough structure to maintain stability
-
Enough volatility to build meaningful growth
The result:
A measured trade frequency with entries that look laser-calculated.
🚀 Intelligent Decision Architecture
EuroCapital Turbo FX combines:
-
Dynamic market flow analysis
-
High-conviction directional entries
-
Adaptive position-sizing based on equity progression
-
Automated risk management aligned with conditions
-
Trend-persistence logic with advanced filtering
It does not try to predict the future.
It synchronizes with it.
💼 Built for Traders Who Value Professional Growth
This is not an EA for reckless lot sizes or fantasy expectations.
EuroCapital Turbo FX is created for traders who understand:
-
Consistency beats impulsiveness
-
Systematic logic outperforms emotional guessing
-
Real power is found in mathematical discipline
The equity curve tells the story.
🛡️ No Martingale. No Grid. No High-Risk Tricks.
Just precision logic and a robust architecture designed for long-term resilience.
📈 What You Get with EuroCapital Turbo FX
-
A strategy refined over ten full years of market history
-
A directional engine with exceptional accuracy
-
A smooth, steady growth trajectory
-
Controlled risk, automatically supervised
-
Simple setup and clean input parameters
-
A system built to operate like a disciplined, professional tool
🏆 EuroCapital Turbo FX: Elegance. Power. Discipline.
If the market is a storm, this EA sails like a vessel built for oceans.
If you seek a system that blends intelligence, stability, and steady long-term growth, this is it.
EuroCapital Turbo FX does not shout.
It does not promise magic.
It delivers.