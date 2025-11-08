BearStrike GBPUSDx
🏆 BearStrike GBPUSD M5 – Quantitative Short Trading System
🧩 Manual and Configuration Files
After purchase, please contact me to receive the manual and configuration files.
BearStrike is a precision-engineered quantitative Expert Advisor built to exploit consistent bearish movements on GBPUSD M5 through data-driven decision logic and robust multi-year testing.
Developed using advanced quantitative methods and validated across 10 years of historical data, BearStrike operates with strict risk parameters — no martingale, no grid, no hedging — ensuring transparency, control, and repeatability.
💡 Core Quant Logic
BearStrike combines volatility structure analysis, price-action regression, and adaptive signal filters to identify asymmetric short-side opportunities.
Each entry is executed at market once all quantitative conditions align, followed by algorithmic exit management designed to secure profits while protecting equity.
📊 Backtest Results (2015-2025)
Pair / Timeframe: GBPUSD M5
Initial Deposit: $10 000
Total Net Profit: $2 255 022
Win Rate: 99.18 %
Profit Factor: 29.39
Max Drawdown: 6.5 %
Total Trades: 1 346
Testing Period: 10 years of tick-data precision (Every tick, 99 % modelling quality)
(Fixed-lot setup. No martingale, no grid, no curve fitting.)
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Quantitative logic based on volatility and regression structure
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging
✅ Optimised for GBPUSD M5 only (single-pair precision)
✅ Built-in volatility-adaptive exits: profit target, break-even shift, trailing protection
✅ Auto time filter (active London & NY sessions)
✅ Plug-and-play ready: attach, run, and monitor
🚀 Why BearStrike Performs
Engineered with a quantitative framework using thousands of simulations and walk-forward robustness tests.
Consistency derived from data, not chance.
Designed for institutional-grade discipline and retail-level accessibility.
Delivers smooth equity growth and controlled exposure even in shifting volatility regimes.
BearStrike is not a “get-rich-quick” bot — it’s a quant-driven, statistically-validated trading system focused on precision, discipline and consistency.
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo or small live account and apply risk management suited to your capital.