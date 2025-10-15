MVA Indicator MT4

MVA Indicator for MT4

The MVA Indicator, built upon the interaction of price with two exponential moving averages (fast and slow), highlights potential price reversal zones. This trading tool also generates buy and sell signals through green and red arrow markers, allowing traders to take action according to their own strategies.



Indicator Specification Table



Category Moving Average – Signal and Prediction – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Trading Market All Markets

MVA Indicator at a Glance

The MVA Indicator produces signals based on candle crossings over two exponential moving averages — one fast and one slow. When a bullish candle crosses both averages upward, a buy signal is triggered. Conversely, when a bearish candle falls below both lines, a sell signal is issued.

Buy Signal

On the AUD/USD chart with a 30-minute timeframe, the indicator demonstrated its performance by generating a buy signal represented by a green arrow. Traders can interpret this as an appropriate entry point for a buy position aligned with the market’s primary trend.

Sell Signal

On the Binance Coin (BNB) chart with a 1-hour timeframe, a sell signal appeared in the form of a red arrow. Traders can maintain their sell positions until a green arrow, indicating a reversal, appears on the chart.

MVA Indicator Settings

The adjustable parameters of the MVA Indicator include:

Faster MA Period: Fast Moving Average Period

Slower MA Period: Slow Moving Average Period

Sound ON: Enable Sound Alert

Conclusion

The MVA Indicator is designed to identify buy and sell signals based on candle crossings of two exponential moving averages — fast and slow. These signals are visually represented on the chart with green and red arrows, making it easier for traders to make timely decisions.

Furthermore, this tool can be applied effectively across various trading strategies and market conditions.