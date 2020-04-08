King Binary Magnet Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Md Meraz Mahmud
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
1 minute candle
1 minute expire
