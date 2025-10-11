Probability Meter Indicator MT4

The Probability Meter Indicator MT4 is a powerful analytical tool that merges data from several technical indicators across multiple timeframes to display the probability of price direction as a percentage. This indicator provides traders with a clear overview of market sentiment, trend probability, and indicator strength.

In addition, it integrates popular analytical tools such as MACD and Stochastic Oscillator to generate reliable confirmation signals across various currency pairs and trading instruments.

Specification Table of Probability Meter Trend Indicator

Category Trading Tool – Signal & Forecast – Strength Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets

Overview of the Probability Meter Indicator

The Probability Meter Indicator MT4 generates buy and sell probabilities expressed in both percentages and colors, providing traders with an at-a-glance understanding of the prevailing market direction. Signal generation functions in two steps: first, it identifies the trend direction as “Long” or “Short”, and second, it quantifies signal intensity by assigning a percentage value to represent confidence strength.

Bullish Signal Example

On a 30-minute XAG/USD (Silver vs USD) chart, the Probability Meter Indicator MT4 produced a buy signal showing 55% bullish probability. Both MACD and Stochastic indicators displayed green confirmations, reinforcing the upward bias suggested by the meter.

Bearish Signal Example

In the case of the NZD/USD pair, the indicator presented a sell probability of 45%, displayed within its signal box. Supporting indicators—MACD and Stochastic—also validated the bearish move, confirming the downward trend continuation.

Probability Meter Indicator Settings

Box Settings

ShowValuesOnly: Display numeric probability without colored visuals

Display numeric probability without colored visuals X_box: Adjust horizontal position of the display box

Adjust horizontal position of the display box Y_box: Adjust vertical placement on the chart

MACD Settings

Fast_EMA: Define period for the fast exponential moving average

Define period for the fast exponential moving average Slow_EMA: Define period for the slow exponential moving average

Define period for the slow exponential moving average MACD_SMA: Set period for the simple moving average line

Stochastic Settings

K_period: Period for the %K line

Period for the %K line D_period: Period for the %D line

Period for the %D line Slowing: Adjust the smoothing factor for Stochastic calculations

Color Settings

Colorsymbol: Determines color of chart symbols and indicator marks

Determines color of chart symbols and indicator marks Colorfont: Sets text label color

Sets text label color Colorline: Defines the color of indicator lines

Defines the color of indicator lines Colorvalues: Sets the color for percentage and numerical values

Alert Settings

SignalAlert: Enable or disable signal notifications

Enable or disable signal notifications SendAlertEmail: Forward alerts directly via email

Forward alerts directly via email Alert_Trigger: Specify threshold for alert activation

Conclusion

The Probability Meter Indicator MT4 integrates widely-used momentum and trend indicators such as MACD and Stochastic to visually and numerically represent market movement probabilities.

By identifying market direction as “Long” or “Short” and assigning color-coded probability percentages, it simplifies complex data into actionable insights. This makes it a valuable forecasting and confirmation tool for traders seeking clarity in dynamic market conditions.