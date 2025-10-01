SignalFxPro Expert Advisor

SignalFxPro — automated, closed-bar breakout EA with ATR confirmation, optional martingale & grid recovery, news filter and per-TF SL/TP — designed for multi-symbol scanning and hands-off execution.

Overview

SignalFxPro is a pragmatic breakout Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar consolidation breakouts (no repaint) combined with ATR and a minimum pip distance to detect high-probability entries. It was built for systematic multi-symbol scanning across multiple timeframes and includes flexible trade sizing, optional martingale doubling after losing trades, an averaging/grid recovery option, and an integrated news block filter. The EA also displays a non-intrusive watermark so live charts clearly show it’s running.

Key features

Breakout detection on closed bars (no repaint) using a configurable lookback window.

Optional ATR multiplier and minimum pip distance filter to avoid micro-breakouts.

Two confirmation modes: close-price confirmation (default) or high/low touch confirmation.

Per-timeframe ATR-based SL/TP with sensible defaults and override values per TF (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

Multi-symbol scanning across MarketWatch or a custom comma-separated symbol list.

Multi-timeframe operation — trade any combination of M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1.

Flexible money management: fixed lot or automatic lot sizing based on 10% of free margin.

Martingale option (doubling after consecutive losing trades) with cap on doublings.

Optional grid averaging (distance and max levels configurable) to add orders into losing directions.

Safety controls: max primary orders per symbol/TF, hedging toggle (auto-close opposite trades if hedging disabled).

News filter (Investing.com style CSV parsing) to block trading around high/medium impact events; refresh timer included.

Lightweight bookkeeping (per-TF magic numbers) to avoid cross-interference between timeframes.

How it trades (summary of logic)

The EA scans configured symbols and timeframes. For each symbol+TF it builds a consolidation high/low over the configured LookBackBars (closed bars). A breakout is signalled when the last closed bar closes beyond the consolidation boundary by at least the ATR*AtrMultiplier (or the MinPipsDistance, whichever is larger). If news of sufficient impact is close in time, the EA will block entry for the symbol. When an entry fires the EA: computes an initial lot (fixed or AutoMM 10% of free margin),

adjusts lot by martingale doubling based on recent consecutive losses (if enabled),

places the order with ATR-based SL and TP (per-TF multipliers applied). If hedging is disabled, the EA will attempt to close opposite orders for the same symbol/TF before opening a new primary order. If grid is enabled the EA can add averaging orders at configured step sizes once price moves against the first order.

Inputs (high-level)

Universe: UseAllMarketWatchSymbols , SymbolsCSV

Timeframes: TradeTF1..TradeTF4 (choose NONE to skip)

Breakout: LookBackBars , AtrMultiplier , AtrPeriod , MinPipsDistance , UseCloseConfirm

SL/TP: DefaultSL_ATR , DefaultTP_ATR + per-TF overrides (SL_M5, TP_M5, …)

Money management: UseAutoMM , RiskPercent , FixedLot , MinLot , MaxLot

Martingale: UseMartingale , MaxDoublings

Grid: UseGrid , GridStepPips , GridMaxLevels

Safety: Slippage , MaxOrdersPerSymbolTF , MagicBase , AllowHedging

News filter: UseNewsFilter , BlockBeforeNewsMin , BlockAfterNewsMin , MinImpactLevel , NewsRefreshMinutes , NewsURL

Watermark: WatermarkLine1/2 , WatermarkColor , font & padding settings

Recommended settings & usage notes

Default ATR multipliers and per-TF SL/TP settings are conservative for intraday TFs (M15–H1). Adjust to your pair volatility and broker spreads.

If your broker does not allow hedging and AllowHedging = false , the EA will attempt to close opposite trades before placing a new opposing order. Be aware this introduces extra order handling and possible partial fills.

Use the news filter if you want to avoid trading around high-impact releases. The EA fetches a CSV-style feed (configurable URL) and heuristically parses items; ensure the feed format matches expectations for best results.

MaxOrdersPerSymbolTF controls exposure per symbol/TF; set to 1 to only allow one primary active order per TF (recommended for conservative risk).

Installation

Copy the EA file to the MQL5/Experts folder in your platform directory. Compile in MetaEditor and attach to a chart (recommended: attach on any chart; EA will scan MarketWatch or use SymbolsCSV ). Allow automated trading and WebRequest permissions if you use the news filter (if ported to MQL5 ensure WebRequest URL list includes your NewsURL).

Compatibility

Logical design targets retail FX pairs and brokers supporting standard market orders.

If you convert/port to MQL5, ensure WebRequest usage and web/curl permissions are adapted to MQL5 WebRequest() specifics and that MarketInfo/OrderSend calls are correctly replaced with MQL5 trading API equivalents. (This description is suitable for an MQL5 product page — verify the code is fully ported to MQL5 before publishing.)

Change log

v1.11 — Added watermark, multi-TF configuration, per-TF SL/TP overrides, news filtering and autoMM.









