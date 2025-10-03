SignalFXPro Consensus EA

Multi-Symbol • Multi-Timeframe • No-Loss Close • Smart Risk Management

SignalFXPro Consensus is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want reliable, rule-based automation across all Market Watch pairs. Using a 7-indicator consensus engine (EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Ichimoku), the EA waits for strong agreement before entering a trade—filtering out weak setups and avoiding noise.

Key Features

✅ Consensus Strategy – entry only when multiple indicators align

✅ Multi-Symbol Scanner – automatically monitors all pairs in Market Watch

✅ Multi-Timeframe Control – each timeframe can have its own SL, TP, and trailing rules

✅ No-Loss Opposite Close – opposite trades are closed only at breakeven or profit

✅ Smart Trailing Stop – TF-specific trailing and step logic to lock in gains

✅ Money Management – fixed lot or automatic lot sizing by risk percent

✅ Plug & Play – optimized defaults, no need to adjust indicator parameters

Why SignalFXPro Consensus?

Because trading is about discipline. Instead of chasing every move, the EA waits for the market to confirm direction. With its no-loss close protection, you can trade with confidence, knowing that losing trades won’t be closed prematurely against you.





