SignalFXPro Consensus

SignalFXPro Consensus EA

Multi-Symbol • Multi-Timeframe • No-Loss Close • Smart Risk Management

SignalFXPro Consensus is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want reliable, rule-based automation across all Market Watch pairs. Using a 7-indicator consensus engine (EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Ichimoku), the EA waits for strong agreement before entering a trade—filtering out weak setups and avoiding noise.

Key Features

  • Consensus Strategy – entry only when multiple indicators align

  • Multi-Symbol Scanner – automatically monitors all pairs in Market Watch

  • Multi-Timeframe Control – each timeframe can have its own SL, TP, and trailing rules

  • No-Loss Opposite Close – opposite trades are closed only at breakeven or profit

  • Smart Trailing Stop – TF-specific trailing and step logic to lock in gains

  • Money Management – fixed lot or automatic lot sizing by risk percent

  • Plug & Play – optimized defaults, no need to adjust indicator parameters

Why SignalFXPro Consensus?
Because trading is about discipline. Instead of chasing every move, the EA waits for the market to confirm direction. With its no-loss close protection, you can trade with confidence, knowing that losing trades won’t be closed prematurely against you.


Plus de l'auteur
SignalFxPro Expert Advisor
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
SignalFxPro — automated, closed-bar breakout EA with ATR confirmation, optional martingale & grid recovery, news filter and per-TF SL/TP — designed for multi-symbol scanning and hands-off execution. Overview SignalFxPro is a pragmatic breakout Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar consolidation breakouts (no repaint) combined with ATR and a minimum pip distance to detect high-probability entries. It was built for systematic multi-symbol scanning across multiple timeframes and includes flexible t
SignalFxPro Breackout
Md Mainul Islam
Indicateurs
SignalFxPro Breakout — Non-Repainting Indicator Overview: The SignalFxPro Breakout is a non-repainting breakout arrow indicator designed to capture explosive price moves after consolidation. It automatically marks Buy (green arrow) and Sell (red arrow) signals directly on the chart, giving traders a clear and reliable visual cue for potential entries. Key Features Non-Repainting Logic – signals confirmed only on closed bars, ensuring reliability. Dynamic Breakout Detection – identifies
SignalFXPro Gold Bear EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
<=Trading settings=> * Maximum allowable spread (Point) (0 - Disable) - The maximum allowable spread, if the spread is greater than that specified by the trader, the trading robot will stop trading until the spread decreases below the specified one. To turn off the setting, set the value to 0. This setting is best used, understanding the result of its operation. < = Lot calculation settings = > Lot calculation type - Lot calculation type Fixed lot (Example: 0.01) - fixed standard lot. Exampl
SignalFxPro Gold
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
SignalFxPro Gold Bear EA is a price-action–driven Expert Advisor for MT4 that trades gold (and other symbols) using engulfing-pattern confirmation plus a breakout trigger . It’s built for brokers with 4/5-digit pricing and includes ECN-safe order handling (send first, then set SL/TP if required), a controlled martingale step-up for loss recovery How it Works The EA scans the chart and detects bullish/bearish engulfing at candle index 2 . When the current price breaks the pattern’s high/low, it p
SignalFXPro Breakout EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe breakout trading system designed to capture strong market movements after consolidation. It includes ATR-based filters, multi-timeframe entry logic, dynamic money management with martingale recovery, and built-in trading restrictions (day filters, max trades, spread checks, etc.). It is suitable for traders who want a robust breakout strategy with flexible settings for different symbols and timeframes. Core Features Breakout Log
SignalFxPro Breakout Multi Pairs EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
SignalFxPro Gold Bear EA is a fully automated multi-pair trading system designed for professional traders who seek precision, safety, and scalability in the forex market. Built with institutional-grade coding standards, this EA combines candlestick breakout detection, martingale loss recovery, and trailing profit optimization into one powerful package. Key Features Multi-Pair Trading – Runs on all instruments in your MT4 Market Watch, with independent risk and martingale tracking per symbol
