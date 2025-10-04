SignalFxPro Fibonacci EA

Fibonacci Retracement EA is a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor that trades Forex using the most reliable and time-tested tool in technical analysis – Fibonacci retracement and extension levels.

This EA continuously scans the market for swing highs and swing lows, plots Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%), and enters trades when price retraces into key zones with candlestick confirmation. It then manages trades automatically with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and money management.

Whether you are a beginner looking for a hands-free trading system or an experienced trader seeking a professional Fibonacci strategy, this EA is designed to give you consistent setups across all major Forex pairs and timeframes.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Automatic Fibonacci Trading – Detects swings, draws Fibonacci retracements, and enters trades at high-probability zones.

✅ Candlestick Confirmation – Engulfing & reversal patterns ensure only strong setups are taken.

✅ Stop Loss Options – Place SL beyond swing low/high or next Fibonacci level (76.4%).

✅ Take Profit Targets – Choose 0.618, 1.000, or 1.618 extension levels for precision exits.

✅ Risk Management – Auto lot sizing by % risk or fixed lot option.

✅ Trade Management – Breakeven stop, R-based trailing, and multi-timeframe trend filter.

✅ Dashboard Display – Real-time EA status, risk settings, and trade signals on chart.

✅ Multi-Pair Support – Monitor and trade multiple symbols automatically.

🔹 How It Works

Swing Detection – The EA identifies the latest market impulse (Low → High or High → Low). Retracement Entry – Waits for price to pull back into the Fibonacci retracement zone (38.2% – 76.4%). Confirmation – Looks for bullish/bearish candlestick patterns for high-probability entries. Trade Placement – Opens Buy/Sell positions with dynamic lot sizing, SL, and TP. Management – Moves Stop Loss to breakeven, applies trailing logic, and closes at Fibonacci extensions.

🔹 Best Use

Works on all major Forex pairs

Optimized for M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes

Can be used on indices, gold (XAUUSD), and crypto CFDs

Perfect for trend continuation and pullback trading strategies

🔹 Why Choose Fibonacci Retracement EA?

Fibonacci levels are followed by millions of traders worldwide, including institutions.

The EA automates one of the most profitable price action concepts .

Eliminates emotional trading – executes rules with 100% discipline .

Flexible enough for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

📈 Conclusion

The Fibonacci Retracement EA for MT4 is a complete, professional-grade Expert Advisor that applies Fibonacci ratios, candlestick confirmation, and disciplined money management to trade Forex automatically.

If you are looking for a profitable Forex EA that trades pullbacks and extensions with precision – this is the tool for you.

