SignalFXPro Smart Exit EA is a powerful multi-timeframe trading robot designed to generate reliable Buy/Sell signals using a combination of indicators (MA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, CCI).

The EA includes advanced Auto Money Management, Multi-Pair Trading, and a unique Smart Exit System (Stop Loss, Take Profit, BreakEven, and Trailing Stop) to secure profits efficiently.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis – combines signals from up to three timeframes with weighted consensus.

✅ All Pairs Trading – trades automatically on all MarketWatch symbols.

✅ Smart Exit System – dynamic StopLoss, TakeProfit, BreakEven, and Trailing Stop management.

✅ Auto Money Management – risk-based lot sizing or equity scaling.

✅ Spread & Session Filters – avoid bad trades during high spreads or off-market hours.

✅ Trading Dashboard – real-time account and trade info displayed on the chart.

✅ One Trade Per Bar – prevents duplicate entries on the same bar.

🔹 Input Parameters

Indicators: MA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, CCI

Timeframes: TF1, TF2, TF3 with customizable weights

SL/TP: Fixed or ATR-based

Money Management: Risk % or AutoLot per Equity

Exit Controls: BreakEven, Trailing Start/Step

Filters: Spread limit, Session hours

🔹 Recommended Settings

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or other low-spread majors)

Timeframes: M15 / H1

Minimum Deposit: $200+

🔹 Why Choose SignalFXPro Smart Exit EA?

👉 Not just entry signals – it focuses on smart exit strategies to lock in profits.

👉 Multi-pair, multi-timeframe, with auto-lot sizing makes it a complete hands-free trading solution.





