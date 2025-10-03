Elliott Wave Oscillator Divergence Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2
Elliott Wave Divergence Oscillator Indicator MetaTrader 4
The Elliott Wave Oscillator Divergence Indicator is a specialized tool designed to detect divergence between price and the Elliott Wave Oscillator in MetaTrader 4. Forex traders can use this indicator along with the Elliott Wave Oscillator to spot divergences in highs and lows. Divergences are highlighted on the chart using blue and red lines.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Elliott Wave Oscillator Divergence Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Elliott Wave - Trading Tool - Oscillator
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Lagging - Trend - Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex - Stocks - Indices - Crypto
Indicator at a Glance
The Elliott Wave Oscillator Divergence Indicator is a practical tool that enables technical traders to identify divergences between price and the Elliott Wave Oscillator. Divergences are displayed on the chart by drawing peak and trough lines. This indicator can detect two types of divergences:
· Regular Divergence
· Hidden Divergence
Bullish Trend
On the 30-minute GBPUSD chart, the price was in a downtrend, forming lower highs and lows. With the Elliott Wave Divergence Indicator, traders can identify positive divergence between price and oscillator. If the price reverses, they can enter a buy position.
Bearish Trend
On the 1-hour EURUSD chart, traders can apply the indicator to detect divergence between price and oscillator. When a regular bearish divergence forms, the indicator draws a red line on both the oscillator and chart. Traders can use this divergence as a sell signal.
Elliott Wave Oscillator Divergence Indicator Settings
The following settings are available in the indicator:
· Fast Period: Short-term calculation period
· Slow Period: Long-term calculation period
· Signal Period: Sensitivity coefficient for divergence detection; higher values use larger steps to detect divergence
· Price Source: Basis for price calculation
· Extr Left Bars: Left-side bar confirmation for divergence
· Extr Right Bars: Right-side bar confirmation for divergence
· Plus Sens: Price sensitivity confirmation for bullish divergence
· Minus Sens: Price sensitivity confirmation for bearish divergence
Conclusion
The Elliott Wave Oscillator Divergence Indicator is a specialized tool for detecting divergences between price and oscillator. Traders can identify two types of divergences on the chart:
· Regular Divergence – forms at the end of bullish or bearish trends.
· Hidden Divergence – indicates continuation of the prevailing trend.