Forex Overbought and Oversold Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2
Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator on MetaTrader 4
The Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator is a practical oscillator designed for technical traders who want to identify overbought and oversold zones on MetaTrader 4. This tool plots an oscillator that highlights these market conditions, enabling traders to apply strategies for spotting potential buy and sell opportunities.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation |Forex Overbought and Oversold Indicator MT5| ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Table: Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Trading Tool – High Volatility
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Type of Indicator
|
Trend – Overbought/Oversold – Reversal
|
Timeframes
|
15 minutes – 30 minutes – 1 hour
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies
Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator at a Glance
This indicator helps traders analyze market trends, identify overbought and oversold conditions during corrections, and detect when the price returns to the dominant trend. Displayed in a separate oscillator window, it marks the 70 level as the overbought zone and the 30 level as the oversold zone, both of which may signal possible reversals in market direction.
Uptrend Example with the Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator
On the 1-hour chart of USD/CAD, the market is in an uptrend and has entered a temporary correction. Using this indicator, forex and crypto traders can identify when the oscillator drops into the oversold zone. Once it rises back above the 30 level, it may suggest the end of the correction, providing a potential buy entry in line with the prevailing trend.
Downtrend Example with the Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator
On the 4-hour NZD/USD chart, the market is trending downward and moves into an upward correction. The indicator helps detect the overbought zone when the oscillator climbs above the 70 level. As the oscillator exits that level, traders may interpret it as a signal of the correction ending and the downtrend resuming. In this case, the movement can serve as a potential sell signal.
Indicator Settings
- PERIOD: Defines the calculation period of the indicator.
- METHOD: Specifies the calculation method.
- OB_LEVEL: Determines the overbought threshold.
- OS_LEVEL: Determines the oversold threshold.
Conclusion
The Forex Overbought/Oversold Indicator is a reliable oscillator for detecting overextended price conditions. By highlighting overbought and oversold areas, it enables traders to carry out more advanced technical analysis, identify reversal points, and refine their trading strategies across multiple markets.