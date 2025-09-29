ML Moving Average Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.1
Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator MT4
The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator, powered by advanced statistical and machine learning algorithms, identifies the dominant price trend within market fluctuations.
Beyond the moving average line, this indicator also defines bands that outline the probable range of price movements.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specification Table of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator
|
Category
|
Moving Average – Signal and Forecast – Machine Learning
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Trend-following
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All markets
Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator at a Glance
Signals in the Machine Learning MA indicator are generated based on the price’s position relative to the surrounding bands.
- If the price moves above the upper band, the indicator generates a buy signal.
- If the price drops below the lower band, a sell signal is issued.
Buy Signal
On the Binance Coin (BNB) chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the price crossed above the upper band, with the candle closing above it.
As shown in the chart, the indicator detected this breakout and issued a buy signal, marked with a blue indicator.
Sell Signal
On the EUR/USD chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the price moved below the lower band, identified by the indicator.
Accordingly, the Machine Learning Moving Average issued a sell signal, represented by a red marker.
Settings of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator
The adjustable parameters of the Machine Learning Moving Average indicator include:
- Window size: Number of data points used in the moving average calculation
- Forecast: Prediction level and responsiveness of the indicator
- Sigma: Smoothing parameter or standard deviation
- Multiplicative Factor: Coefficient for band expansion
- Source: Input data type derived from price
- Upperline: Upper boundary of the price fluctuation range
- Lowerline: Lower boundary of the price fluctuation range
Conclusion
The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator is a powerful tool for trend detection and price noise reduction. By integrating statistical methods with intelligent algorithms, it reveals the underlying market movement.
With its upper and lower bands, the indicator defines the potential price fluctuation range and helps traders identify possible reversal points.