- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 9 août 2025
Introducing RenkoVP Indicator for MetaTrader 4
RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart—no need for offline charts like many other Renko indicators. It combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points.
Renko Bricks – Manual & Auto Configuration
- No offline chart required – runs directly on the main chart
- In manual mode, you can set the brick size in pips or dollars
- In auto mode, the brick size adjusts based on ATR and the selected timeframe
- Timeframe selection is available via a dedicated button in the indicator menu
Interactive Trend Line – Define Your Analysis Range
- Pressing the Trend button draws a white line from the highest to lowest visible price
- This line is fully movable with your mouse—place it anywhere on the chart
- Once activated, two additional buttons—Volume and Fibo—become available
Volume Profile – Renko-Based Volume Analysis
- Press the Volume button to display the volume profile for the selected range
- Volume is calculated based on Renko structure—not time-based candles
- Key volume levels shown on the chart:
- POC (Point of Control)
- VAH / VAL (Value Area High / Low)
- FVL / RVL (First / Recent Volume Levels)
- HVL / LVL (High / Low Volume Zones)
- DVL (Dynamic Volume Level)
- TVL (Total Volume in selected range)
Dynamic Fibonacci – Auto-Drawn & Editable
- Press the Fibo button to draw Fibonacci retracement levels based on the trend line
- All levels are fully editable—adjust percentages and appearance to match your strategy
- Ideal for identifying reversal zones and continuation setups within Renko structure
Zigzag & Pattern Recognition – Automated Structure Analysis
- Press the Zigzag button to activate Renko-based zigzag lines
- Two buttons (+ / –) allow you to dynamically adjust zigzag sensitivity
- As zigzag updates, RenkoVP automatically detects and displays price patterns on the chart
Recognized Patterns:
- Classic: Triangle, Wedge, Flag
- Harmonic: Bat, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, Gartley, Crab
Unique Features of RenkoVP
- Fully online – no need for offline charts
- Supports multiple timeframes with ATR-based auto sizing
- Interactive tools for volume and Fibonacci analysis
- Automatic detection of classic and harmonic patterns
- Ideal for structure-based traders and technical analysts