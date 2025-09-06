RenkoVPEurUsd

5

Of course. Here is the product description for "RenkoVP for MetaTrader 4

RenkoVP for MetaTrader 4 (EURUSD Only)

RenkoVP is a powerful, fully online Renko-based indicator designed specifically for analyzing the EURUSD currency pair. It provides traders with a clean, noise-free view of market structure by combining traditional Renko bricks with advanced volume profile analysis, dynamic Fibonacci tools, and automatic pattern recognition—all without the need for problematic offline charts.

📦 Core Features & Flexibility

· Fully Online: Runs directly on your live MT4 chart. No offline setup required.

· Flexible Brick Settings: Choose between a manual fixed brick size (in pips or dollars) or an automatic mode that dynamically adjusts the brick size based on the ATR of your selected timeframe.

· Timeframe Independent: Select any timeframe via the intuitive menu; RenkoVP adapts accordingly.

· ⚠️ Important Note: This version is exclusively optimized and licensed for the EURUSD pair.

📈 Interactive Trend Line Tool

· Press the 'Trend' button to automatically draw a trend line from the highest to the lowest visible price on your chart.

· This white line is fully interactive—click and drag it to define any custom analysis range you wish to study.

· Activating this trend line unlocks the two powerful analytical tools below.

📊 Renko-Based Volume Profile

· Press the 'Volume' button to generate a detailed Volume Profile for your selected range.

· Volume is calculated based on the Renko brick structure, providing a purer measure of market activity than time-based candles.

· Key Levels Displayed:

  · POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest trading volume.

  · VAH / VAL (Value Area High/Low): The upper and lower bounds of the high-volume value area.

  · Volume Extremes: Identifies High Volume (HVL) and Low Volume (LVL) Zones.

  · Dynamic & Total Volume: Tracks Dynamic Volume Levels (DVL) and Total Volume (TVL).

📐 Dynamic Fibonacci Analysis

· Press the 'Fibo' button to automatically plot Fibonacci retracement levels based on your active trend line.

· Every level is fully customizable. Adjust retracement percentages, colors, and styles to perfectly match your trading strategy.

· Ideal for pinpointing high-probability support and resistance zones within the clear Renko price structure.

🔄 Automated ZigZag & Pattern Recognition

· Press the 'Zigzag' button to activate the built-in Renko-based ZigZag indicator.

· Use the '+' and '-' buttons to dynamically adjust the sensitivity in real-time.

· As the ZigZag draws, RenkoVP automatically scans for and highlights classic and harmonic patterns directly on your chart.

· Recognized Patterns Include:

  · Classic Patterns: Triangles, Wedges, Flags.

  · Harmonic Patterns: Bat, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, Gartley, Crab.

✅ Why Choose RenkoVP?

· Unmatched Clarity: Eliminates market noise, focusing purely on price structure and key levels.

· All-in-One Solution: Combines the best aspects of Renko, Volume Profile, and Fibonacci analysis into a single, seamless tool.

· Designed for Precision: Exclusively optimized for the EURUSD pair for maximum reliability.

· Intelligent Automation: Saves hours of manual analysis by automatically identifying critical patterns and levels.

· User-Driven Analysis: The interactive tools put you in control, allowing you to analyze any chart segment in depth.

⚠️ License Note: This product is functionally limited to the EURUSD symbol. 

Avis 1
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
574
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.09.17 18:30 
 

works very well thanks auhtor

Kourosh Hossein Davallou
19445
Réponse du développeur Kourosh Hossein Davallou 2025.09.18 11:22
Thank you for sharing your feedback. I'm glad to hear that the tool has been useful to you. If you have any questions, I would be happy to assist you.
