MarketSession

The 24-hour forex (FX) market offers a considerable advantage for many institutional and individual traders because it guarantees liquidity and the opportunity to trade at any conceivable time. Currencies can be traded anytime but an individual trader can only monitor a position for so long, however.

Most traders can't watch the market 24/7 so they're bound to miss opportunities or worse. A jump in volatility can lead to a movement against an established position when the trader isn't around.

A trader must be aware of times of market volatility and decide when and how it's best to minimize this risk. They can and should adapt their knowledge of volatility and participation in the sessions for a successful trading plan.