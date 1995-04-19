MasterVolume Pro

Description:

Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points.


Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.

  CORE FEATURES

Smart Volume Profile

  • Custom Range Selection – Easily drag across any section of the chart for targeted volume analysis.

  • Clear Volume Nodes – See high/low volume areas and POC (Point of Control) at a glance.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible – Works seamlessly on any chart: from M1 to Monthly. Perfect for identifying demand/supply imbalances and accumulation zones.

Fibonacci Master Tools

  • Fully Adjustable Levels – Edit default Fibonacci ratios from 23.6% to 86.8%.

  • Add Custom Ratios – Create your own (e.g. 20%, 75%) for tailored strategies.

  • Style Personalization – Change color schemes and line formats for better clarity. Essential for blending with price action or volume-based setups.

Intelligent ZigZag

  • Auto Pivot Detection – Accurately identifies major swing highs and lows.

  • Smart Sensitivity Control – Fine-tune responsiveness to market noise or structure.

  • CHoCH Alerts – Detects trend shifts with real-time Change of Character notifications. Powerful for structural analysis and swing-trade confirmations.

Pattern Recognition Engine

  • Five Key Patterns Auto-Detected: ▸ Wedges, Flags, Triple Tops/Bottoms ▸ CHoCH (Change of Character), POI (Key S/R Zones)

  • Instant Alerts – Get notified instantly with visual cues and sounds. An excellent edge for fast-paced environments or lower timeframes.

Dual Operation Modes

  • Auto Pilot – Let the system analyze and react hands-free.

  • Manual Control – Dial in every parameter to match your trading style. Ideal for backtesting or syncing with a custom strategy.


