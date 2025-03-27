Ruby Scalper EA MT5

# Ruby Scalper EA – Automated Trading Robot




Ruby Scalper EA is designed for traders who want an automated tool that follows structured trading rules with speed and precision. The system applies a multi-timeframe confirmation process, where entries are aligned across different timeframes for additional confluence.



It can be applied to multiple markets, though it has been most frequently used on **Gold (XAU/USD)** on the 1-minute chart with the default settings.



---



### Key Features



* **Multi-timeframe analysis** – Entries are confirmed with higher-timeframe alignment (user adjustable).

* **Customizable risk management** – Stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and equity controls available in both points and dollar amounts.

* **Fully automated** – Runs without manual intervention once configured.

* **Broker flexibility** – Works with MT4/MT5 on any broker.

* **24/7 operation** – Can be hosted on a VPS for uninterrupted execution.

* **User-friendly settings** – Parameters are clearly labeled and adjustable to individual trading preferences.



---



### Who Can Use It?



Ruby Scalper EA is suitable for both newer traders exploring automation and more experienced users looking for a structured tool to support their approach.



---



### Setup Recommendations



* Pair: Gold (XAU/USD)

* Timeframe: 1-minute chart

* Settings: Default

* Minimum deposit: \$1,000

* VPS: Recommended for continuous operation



---



### Support



After purchase, users can request **initial setup guidance** to ensure everything is configured correctly.
Produits recommandés
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Prop Lifetime Ea MT5
Suleyman Ozturk
5 (1)
Experts
Prop-Lifetime EA MT5 – Entwickelt für Prop-Firm-Challenges (z. B. FTMO) „Please send me a message after your purchase and let me know which prop firm you are using, so that I can provide you with the correct settings.“ Prop-Lifetime ist ein präziser, stabiler Expert Advisor, spezialisiert auf XAUUSD (Gold) im M1-Chart. Er wurde gezielt für das sichere Bestehen von Prop-Firm-Challenges wie FTMO entwickelt – mit minimalem Drawdown, ohne Martingale oder Grid. Er handelt diszipliniert, nur bei opti
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Experts
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor (EA) est conçu pour trader l’indice DE40 (souvent désigné sous le nom de DAX, GER40, etc., selon le courtier). L'EA identifie automatiquement les opportunités de trading sur le marché et gère les positions en adoptant une approche basée sur le risque. Il vous offre deux modes de trading : Conservateur – Une approche plus lente et plus stable. Agressif – Une stratégie plus rapide conçue pour tirer parti des grands mouvements du marché (avec un risque plus élevé). Cette stratégi
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
AlphaEdge
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Introducing AlphaEdge , an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize profits through precise pullback entries in both bull and bear markets. How does AlphaEdge work? AlphaEdge is built on a 2-Period RSI strategy , a proven method that identifies overbought and oversold levels to time the market’s most profitable reversals. RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a momentum indicator that analyzes price movements and volatility patterns to optimize buy and sell signals. Only 10 spots left at
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 549$ Prix ​​final : 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro est un système de trading unique sur le marché.  Il se concentre entièrement sur l'exploitation de la volatilité du marché Bitcoin en négociant les cassures des niveaux de support et de résistance. L'EA se concentre sur la sécurité
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Ruby Scalper EA MT4
Telio Ivan Ezequiel Macie
5 (1)
Experts
# Ruby Scalper EA – Automated Trading Robot Ruby Scalper EA is designed for traders who want an automated tool that follows structured trading rules with speed and precision. The system applies a multi-timeframe confirmation process, where entries are aligned across different timeframes for additional confluence. It can be applied to multiple markets, though it has been most frequently used on **Gold (XAU/USD)** on the 1-minute chart with the default settings. --- ### Key Features * **Multi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis