SC MTF Balance of Power MT4
- Indicateurs
- Krisztian Kenedi
- Version: 4.4
Highly configurable Balance of Power (BOP) indicator.
Parameters:
Features:
- Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi timeframe ability
- Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
- Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
- Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
- Adjustable Levels
- BOP Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Balance of Power.
- BOPr Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the line drawing
- BOP Period: Balance of Power (BOP) parameters.
- Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
- Shows Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the BOP level showing.
- Adjust Level of BOP: Adjust the Balance of Power levels.
- Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
- Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
- A Short Message for You to Identity This Indicator Instance: Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
- Alert with Email: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with Push Notification: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with Popup Window: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with Sound: Switchable alert mode.
- Choose Sound File for Sound Alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
- Color Mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Cross, Cross After Closed, Cross On Selected Timeframe, Cross After Closed on Selected Timeframe, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
- Draw Main Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Main Line with line or histogram mode.
- Color 1 of Main Line, Color 2 of Main Line, Color 3 of Main Line, Color 4 of Main Line: Set colors.
- Width of Main Line: Style setting.
- Style of Main Line: Style setting.
- Draw Signal Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Signal Line with line or histogram mode.
- Color 1 of Signal Line, Color 2 of Signal Line, Color 3 of Signal Line, Color 4 of Signal Line: Set colors.
- Width of Signal Line: Style setting.
- Style of Signal Line: Style setting.