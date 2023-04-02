ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator

This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned.

Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level.

However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above.

I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timeframe appropriated use, never use to trade the real account before well confidence the indicator will accutually help you and you are sure do make a decision buy or sell in real world.

This indicator is not repainted.  It is suitble for all markets, including stock, forex, gold, oil, futures.


Good Luck, Use at your own risk.

**Découvrez le Système Intelligent Binaire : Votre Compagnon de Trading Ultime** Le Système Intelligent Binaire n'est pas simplement un indicateur ; c'est un outil de trading sophistiqué conçu méticuleusement pour doter les traders d'une précision exceptionnelle et des signaux opportuns sur divers marchés. Construit sur une base d'algorithmes de pointe et une collection exhaustive d'indicateurs techniques, ce système est la clé pour débloquer le succès en trading. **Composants de l'Indicateur
