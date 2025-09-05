Hedge Risky EA

📌 Expert Advisor Description

The Hedging EA is designed to trade in both directions (Buy & Sell) simultaneously, using a smart hedging and averaging strategy:

🔹 When the market is bullish:

Opens additional Sell trades at a defined Step distance.

Applies a repetitive multiplier system to reduce floating losses.

🔹 When the market is bearish:

Opens additional Buy trades at the same Step distance.

Uses the same multiplier logic to balance risk.

🔹 Trade Management:

Closes the last two profitable trades together with the first losing trade of the same type.

Option to close all trades at once when a target profit (in USD) is reached.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/USD) Less risky trading AUD/USD EUR/USD Step=10

Minimum Balance: 1000 USD

⚠️ Important Note:

This strategy is considered high-risk, but it performs very well during sideways/ranging markets.

It is suitable for traders who are willing to take risks in exchange for high profit potential.

📜 Disclaimer:

Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk.

There is no guarantee of consistent profit.

The user is fully responsible for any profits or losses incurred.

It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.