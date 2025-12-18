Product Name: Hedging Mt5 - Trend Recovery System

Overview:

Hedging Mt5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes a smart grid and recovery logic to trade with the trend while managing drawdowns effectively. Unlike standard hedging EAs, this system is fully optimized for Netting accounts as well as Hedging accounts, making it versatile for modern brokers.

The EA incorporates strict safety protocols, including a "New Candle" entry logic to prevent over-trading and a built-in Equity Guard to protect the capital from significant market crashes.

Key Features:

Netting Friendly: Works perfectly on Netting accounts by intelligently averaging positions.

Smart Entry: Trades are opened only at the beginning of a new candle (M5) to ensure stability and reduce market noise.

Equity Protection: Automatically closes all trades if the account equity drops below a safe threshold (60% of balance), preserving the remaining capital.

Hard-Coded Safety: The EA includes strict requirements for Balance and Timeframe to ensure the user follows the correct risk management strategy.

⚠️ Mandatory Requirements (Please Read Before Renting):

To ensure the safety of your funds, this EA has strict internal restrictions. It will NOT trade if these conditions are not met:

Minimum Balance: $5,000. (The EA will disable trading on accounts smaller than $5,000). Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes). (The EA is optimized strictly for the M5 timeframe). Account Type: Netting or Hedging (ECN/Low Spread recommended).

Strategy & Logic:

The EA enters the market based on ATR volatility analysis. If the market moves against the position, the EA employs a smart recovery mechanism (Grid/Martingale) to average the entry price.

Take Profit: Dynamic based on ATR or fixed points.

Stop Loss: A hard stop loss of 500 points is used as a failsafe, alongside the Equity Guard.

Recommendations:

Best Pairs: Highly volatile pairs that trend well. Recommended: AUD/USD GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold).

Leverage: Minimum 1:500 is recommended to handle the margin requirements of the recovery steps.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Input Parameters Explained:

TakeProfit: Profit target in points for the initial trade.

StopLoss: Hard Stop Loss in points (Safety mechanism).

win_USD: Profit target in currency (USD). If reached, all trades close.

Loss_USD: Max loss in currency (USD). If reached, all trades close.

Open_ATR: Enable/Disable ATR-based entries.

Time_Start / Time_End: Define specific trading hours to avoid low liquidity periods.

Multiplication_Mode: 0: Fixed lots. 1: Addition mode (Add fixed volume). >1: Multiplication mode (Martingale factor).

Max_Open: Maximum number of allowed grid steps.

MagicNumber: Unique ID for the EA's trades.

Risk Warning:

This EA uses a recovery strategy (Grid/Martingale). While profitable in ranging and trending markets, it carries risk. Please ensure you respect the minimum capital requirement of $5,000 and use a demo account first to understand the mechanism.