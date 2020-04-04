MAM Gold MT4
- Experts
- Matei-Alexandru Mihai
- Version: 4.5
- Activations: 5
Overview
MAM Gold MT4 is an Expert Advisor for stocks only (equities/stock-CFDs). Long-only, trend-confirmed entries with volatility filters and adaptive trailing. No martingale or uncontrolled averaging. On non-stock symbols, the EA remains idle.
What it does
-
Long entries on stocks when EMA alignment and volatility filters agree
-
ATR/EMA-aware trailing; optional partial exits
-
Optional pyramiding with cooldown
-
Pre-trade checks for broker stop/freeze levels, margin and volume
Recommended use
-
Timeframe: H1 for stocks
-
Symbols: broker’s stock/stock-CFD symbols
-
Account: MT4 account that supports stock trading
-
Setup: defaults work immediately; adjust risk/trailing after initial tests
Inputs
-
Risk mode: percent / fixed USD / fixed lot
-
Pyramiding: enable/disable, max adds, cooldown
-
Trailing: ATR/EMA multipliers, channel thresholds
-
General: Magic Number, max spread filter, slippage tolerance
Operating notes
Unique Magic per chart; use high-quality tick data in Strategy Tester; broker conditions vary. The EA is stocks-only and will not trade other asset classes.
Disclaimer
No guarantees. Test on demo first and use prudent position sizing.