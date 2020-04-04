Overview

MAM Gold MT4 is an Expert Advisor for stocks only (equities/stock-CFDs). Long-only, trend-confirmed entries with volatility filters and adaptive trailing. No martingale or uncontrolled averaging. On non-stock symbols, the EA remains idle.

What it does

Long entries on stocks when EMA alignment and volatility filters agree

ATR/EMA-aware trailing; optional partial exits

Optional pyramiding with cooldown

Pre-trade checks for broker stop/freeze levels, margin and volume

Recommended use

Timeframe: H1 for stocks

Symbols: broker’s stock/stock-CFD symbols

Account: MT4 account that supports stock trading

Setup: defaults work immediately; adjust risk/trailing after initial tests

Inputs

Risk mode: percent / fixed USD / fixed lot

Pyramiding: enable/disable, max adds, cooldown

Trailing: ATR/EMA multipliers, channel thresholds

General: Magic Number, max spread filter, slippage tolerance

Operating notes

Unique Magic per chart; use high-quality tick data in Strategy Tester; broker conditions vary. The EA is stocks-only and will not trade other asset classes.

Disclaimer

No guarantees. Test on demo first and use prudent position sizing.



