MAM Black MT4

Overview
MAM Black MT4 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed as a profit-only grid system for S&P 500 / US500 symbols. It builds positions only in the direction of the EMA slope, adapts grid spacing with ATR, and closes baskets exclusively in profit using equity targets and trailing. When risk conditions deteriorate, the system automatically activates freeze, pause, or light-hedge modes for protection.

Key Features

  • Trend-aligned grid: trades are opened only when price and EMA slope are aligned.

  • ATR-adaptive step: grid distance is based on GridStepPoints or ATR × multiplier.

  • Profit-only exits: baskets close once equity profit reaches a target or trailing threshold.

  • Equity-based trailing: secures gains using TrailingEquityPct and LocalDrawdownClosePct, with optional partial “skim.”

  • Freeze / Pause modes: block new positions during equity drawdowns or extended basket age.

  • Session filter: trading runs only during specified hours; outside hours the EA attempts to close baskets in profit.

  • Anti-spike guard: ATR and time-based cooldown to avoid volatile conditions.

  • Optional auto-hedge: reduces net exposure when margin or equity thresholds are breached.

  • Symbol whitelist: works only with supported US500 symbols.

  • Robust position handling: operates by ticket management, no index-based selection.

Recommended Use

  • Instrument: S&P 500 / US500 CFDs supported by the broker (e.g., SP500m, US500, SPX500).

  • Timeframe: Internal calculations run on M5; attach on any chart.

  • Setup: Default parameters are ready to use; adjust InitialLots, TP_GridEquity, and MaxPositions to match account size and broker limits.

Risk Management

  • Daily cap: stops new entries if daily drawdown exceeds SL_Total_Pct.

  • Equity trailing: closes or skims baskets when equity pulls back from a local maximum.

  • Freeze logic: prevents adding positions when equity drops or basket age is too high.

  • Session discipline: outside trading hours, the EA closes in profit and stops trading.

Main Inputs (Grouped)

  • Grid: InitialLots, LotDecay, GridStepPoints, MaxPositions.

  • Profit & Equity: TP_GridEquity, TrailingEquityPct, LocalDrawdownClosePct, MinProfitClose, FreezeDropPct.

  • Trend & Volatility: TrendEMA_Period, ATR_Period, ATR_Mult_Grid, MaxEmaDistPct.

  • Session & Safety: TradeStartHour, TradeEndHour, SL_Total_Pct, MaxLossStreak.

  • Anti-Spike: SpikeATRMult, SpikeCooldownBars, EntryCooldownSec.

  • Hedge (optional): EnableAutoHedge, HedgeWhenMarginLevelPct, HedgeOnDropPct.

  • General: RestrictToSymbols, AllowedSymbolsCSV, InpMagic.

Operating Notes

  • Assign a unique Magic Number per chart and symbol.

  • Backtest with quality tick data and realistic contract specs.

  • Ensure the US500 symbol matches broker naming conventions.

  • Runs as a pure EX4 file without DLLs or external libraries.


