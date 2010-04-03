MAM Forecast Indicator

Overview
MAM Forecast is an indicator designed to replace guesswork with probabilities. It generates two adaptive levels—UP and DN—along with probabilities that always sum to 100%, giving you a clear idea of which level price is more likely to reach within the chosen horizon.

Key Features

  • Displays UP (upper) and DN (lower) adaptive levels calibrated to market volatility.

  • Shows touch probabilities (e.g., 62% vs 38%) for likelihood within the defined horizon.

  • Clean, informative HUD indicates symbol, timeframe, bias, spread, and distances to levels.

  • Bias labeling (UPTREND, DOWNTREND, CONSOLIDATION) based on simple trend logic or drift.

  • Scalable across timeframes with independent rendering so multiple charts stay uncluttered.

  • Parameter control includes distance model type, step values, horizon length, price source, and HUD style.

  • Designed to support a variety of strategies: trend following, mean reversion, breakout planning, or risk placement based on level probabilities.

Usage Applications

  • Use as context for entries/exits—e.g., favour touching side with higher probability.

  • Optimise grid or mean reversion placements where touch odds justify them.

  • Interpret trend bias and divergence as decision context, not absolute signals.

Input Parameters

  • Distance Model: Options include ATR, Pips, or Percentage with adjustable scale.

  • Horizon: bars look-ahead window to calculate probabilities.

  • Price Source & Scaling: Choose between Bid/Ask/Mid/Last; TF scaling adjusts level widths automatically.

  • HUD Display: Options for text-only, boxed panel, or fallback to terminal comments.

Practical Notes

  • Tweak StepValue (e.g., 0.5–0.8) for desired sensitivity.

  • Adjust Horizon according to timeframe—e.g., 8–20 for M5 scalping, 8–12 for H1 swings.

  • Use probabilities as guidance, not as guaranteed triggers.


