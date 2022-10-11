Harmonica Japan

Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns.


All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit.

Minimum trading deposit 150 $.

Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m. chart.

  • No Grid.
  • No Martingale.
  • Works with high spread
  • This EA operates only once per bar opening.      

EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade.

4 different ATR indicators used as filters.

SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the user has partial control on those functions.

First 100 +- bars of the chart, the EA will collect data and calculate highs and lows for future patterns.

comment can be seen in the left upper corner.

the optimization of the EA is not working due to "extracting values from graphic objects" - in mql4 optimization it is not supported.


      developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets " platform.

      Recommended broker > Vantage


      591
      369517 2025.02.21 18:17 
       

      Backtesting gives a intereting yearly profit, according to the author, the EA is for long-term trading. I've been testing for a month and a half so far, for this time the profit is about zero

      Répondre à l'avis