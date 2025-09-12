ICT Premium Discount Zone EA

Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD

The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones, this EA executes only Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure.

Key Features:

  • Already set up for EUR / USD Pair

  • Smart Order Execution – Trades only within premium/discount zones using stop-limit orders for maximum precision.

  • Automated Money Management – Dynamic lot sizing calculated automatically based on account equity and risk settings.

  • Risk Scaling – Adjustable balance thresholds to progressively reduce risk per trade as equity grows, protecting profits over time.

  • Trade Control – Limit the maximum number of simultaneous positions for tighter portfolio management.

  • Capital Protection – Daily loss limit function automatically halts trading to safeguard your account.

  • ATR-Based Trailing Stop with exponantial regression – Adaptive exit strategy designed to secure profits while minimizing drawdowns.

  • News filters system - Pause trading while big news are announced.

  • Performance display - Follow your trades and your PnL by day, week and month

Proven Performance (Backtest 2025, $100,000 account):

  • Win Rate: 75%

  • Maximum Drawdown: 4%

  • Consistent Growth with Ultra-Low Risk

With its blend of ICT methodology, automated risk management, and institutional-grade trade logic, the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA empowers traders to trade confidently and sustainably—without emotional interference.

Take your trading to the next level with technology built for consistency, safety, and growth.


