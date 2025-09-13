Ea Ml Xauusd Pro
- Experts
- Thien Long Do
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 13 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
1. Introduction
EA_ML_XAUUSD_Pro is a dedicated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, developed based on Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning) combined with advanced market filters.
This is not just another random scalping EA – it is the result of training a powerful AI model on large-scale real market data, then optimized specifically for the unique conditions of the gold market.
2. Key Features
-
Exclusively trades XAUUSD on M5 – fine-tuned for gold.
-
Integrated XGBoost AI model for analysis and decision-making.
-
Combination of trend, momentum, and SMC filters to eliminate noise.
-
Smart money management: automatic lot calculation based on % risk or fixed lot.
-
Always sets clear SL/TP → fully compatible with all brokers (including those not allowing hidden SL/TP).
-
Supports direct backtesting on MT5 using built-in historical AI signals.
2.1. Machine Learning in EA_ML_XAUUSD_Pro
The core differentiator of this EA is the integration of XGBoost Machine Learning model, one of the leading algorithms for financial data modeling.
-
Training the XGBoost model:
The model is trained on massive XAUUSD datasets, including years of tick and M1 historical data. Training utilizes technical features such as short-term trend, ATR-based volatility, MA slope, momentum, candlestick behavior, and liquidity.
→ This allows the model to learn complex nonlinear relationships between market movements and the probability of successful trade signals.
-
Why XGBoost?
XGBoost is well-known for its speed and accuracy, making it ideal for noisy and nonlinear financial data. Compared to EAs relying solely on indicators or linear regression, XGBoost provides:
-
Reduced overfitting through regularization techniques.
-
Higher accuracy via ensemble learning (boosting multiple decision trees).
-
Robust handling of imbalanced data (as trading signals are often rare and unevenly distributed).
-
-
Practical application in EA:
Each trade signal is evaluated by the model with a probability score. Only high-confidence signals are executed → significantly reducing low-quality entries.
Combined with SMC, trend, and momentum filters, the EA applies a multi-layer confirmation system rather than relying on a single factor.
-
Updates & adaptability:
The model is updated regularly with fresh data → enabling the EA to adapt to changes in gold market structure and avoid the “short-lived EA” problem.
3. Backtesting
The EA can be backtested, but it is recommended to run from May onwards (since the AI training dataset is extremely large → earlier simulations would not be realistic).
Backtests are designed to give traders a clear picture of the trading logic and behavior, rather than artificially optimizing statistics.
4. Money & Risk Management
-
Choice between % risk on equity or fixed lot size.
-
Stop Loss = ATR × multiplier (automatically adapts to market volatility).
-
Take Profit = fixed Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:1.5).
5. Usage Conditions
-
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD M5.
-
Not recommended for other pairs or timeframes.
-
Compatible with all account types.
6. Pricing Policy
-
Starting price: 399 USD.
-
Price will increase by 100 USD after every 10 copies.
-
Final price: 4999 USD.
7. Who Should Use This EA?
-
Traders specializing in Gold on M5 who want to leverage AI.
-
Investors seeking an EA with clear SL/TP and strict risk management.
-
Those who prefer a system trained and updated with real data, instead of a “template EA” or one overly optimized for backtests.