1. Introduction

EA_ML_XAUUSD_Pro is a dedicated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, developed based on Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning) combined with advanced market filters.

This is not just another random scalping EA – it is the result of training a powerful AI model on large-scale real market data, then optimized specifically for the unique conditions of the gold market.

2. Key Features

Exclusively trades XAUUSD on M5 – fine-tuned for gold.

Integrated XGBoost AI model for analysis and decision-making.

Combination of trend, momentum, and SMC filters to eliminate noise.

Smart money management: automatic lot calculation based on % risk or fixed lot.

Always sets clear SL/TP → fully compatible with all brokers (including those not allowing hidden SL/TP).

Supports direct backtesting on MT5 using built-in historical AI signals.

2.1. Machine Learning in EA_ML_XAUUSD_Pro

The core differentiator of this EA is the integration of XGBoost Machine Learning model, one of the leading algorithms for financial data modeling.

Training the XGBoost model:

The model is trained on massive XAUUSD datasets, including years of tick and M1 historical data. Training utilizes technical features such as short-term trend, ATR-based volatility, MA slope, momentum, candlestick behavior, and liquidity.

→ This allows the model to learn complex nonlinear relationships between market movements and the probability of successful trade signals.

Why XGBoost?

XGBoost is well-known for its speed and accuracy , making it ideal for noisy and nonlinear financial data. Compared to EAs relying solely on indicators or linear regression, XGBoost provides: Reduced overfitting through regularization techniques. Higher accuracy via ensemble learning (boosting multiple decision trees). Robust handling of imbalanced data (as trading signals are often rare and unevenly distributed).

Practical application in EA:

Each trade signal is evaluated by the model with a probability score. Only high-confidence signals are executed → significantly reducing low-quality entries.

Combined with SMC, trend, and momentum filters, the EA applies a multi-layer confirmation system rather than relying on a single factor.

Updates & adaptability:

The model is updated regularly with fresh data → enabling the EA to adapt to changes in gold market structure and avoid the “short-lived EA” problem.

3. Backtesting

The EA can be backtested, but it is recommended to run from May onwards (since the AI training dataset is extremely large → earlier simulations would not be realistic).

Backtests are designed to give traders a clear picture of the trading logic and behavior, rather than artificially optimizing statistics.

4. Money & Risk Management

Choice between % risk on equity or fixed lot size.

Stop Loss = ATR × multiplier (automatically adapts to market volatility).

Take Profit = fixed Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:1.5).

5. Usage Conditions

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD M5.

Not recommended for other pairs or timeframes.

Compatible with all account types.

6. Pricing Policy

Starting price: 399 USD.

Price will increase by 100 USD after every 10 copies.

Final price: 4999 USD.

7. Who Should Use This EA?

Traders specializing in Gold on M5 who want to leverage AI.

Investors seeking an EA with clear SL/TP and strict risk management.

Those who prefer a system trained and updated with real data, instead of a “template EA” or one overly optimized for backtests.



