Sentiment Ratio Oscillator MT4

Sentiment Ratio Oscillator for MT4

The Sentiment Ratio Oscillator for MT4 is a technical tool designed to evaluate overall market behavior and highlight potential overbought and oversold conditions.

By incorporating Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) along with price variations, this indicator reflects the prevailing trader sentiment for a selected instrument and plots it as a dynamic oscillator beneath the main price chart.

Specification Table of Sentiment Ratio Oscillator

Below are the key technical details of the Sentiment Ratio Oscillator:

Category Oscillator – Forecast & Signal – Volatility Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Time Frame Multi-Time Frame Trading Style Scalping – Swing Trading – Day Trading Market All Financial Markets

Overview of Sentiment Ratio Oscillator

This oscillator primarily signals by detecting sentiment extremes. When its curve approaches overbought or oversold thresholds, it suggests the probability of a price reversal. Line crossovers within these areas often serve as trade entry confirmations.

Buy Setup

On the 1-hour Solana (SOL) chart, the oscillator line descended into the oversold region, signaling exhaustion of the downtrend. As the curve crosses upward through the grey reference line, it generates a valid buy entry signal.

Sell Setup

In the USD/CHF example, the oscillator touched the overbought band, triggering a reversal to the downside. At this stage, the crossover of the sentiment lines acts as a confirmation for a sell setup.

Sentiment Ratio Oscillator Settings

The customizable settings of the Sentiment Ratio Oscillator include:

Time frame : Active chart timeframe for calculations

: Active chart timeframe for calculations Sentiment zone period : Number of candles considered for sentiment zone analysis

: Number of candles considered for sentiment zone analysis Sentiment zone MA method : Chosen moving average type for sentiment zones

: Chosen moving average type for sentiment zones Applied price : Price source used for calculations

: Price source used for calculations Price filtering period : Candle count for filtering prices

: Candle count for filtering prices Filtering method : Moving average type for filtering process

: Moving average type for filtering process Levels period : Candle count for detecting sensitive levels

: Candle count for detecting sensitive levels Levels percent : Percentage values for defining overbought/oversold areas

: Percentage values for defining overbought/oversold areas Average period : Candle count for smoothing the main oscillator line

: Candle count for smoothing the main oscillator line Average type for signal line : Type of averaging applied to the sentiment signal line

: Type of averaging applied to the sentiment signal line Color change criteria : Condition for line color modification

: Condition for line color modification Alerts options : On/off controls for sound, message, email, and push notifications

: On/off controls for sound, message, email, and push notifications Interpolate : Smooth display of the oscillator curve

: Smooth display of the oscillator curve Message settings: Timeout interval and subject configuration for alert messages

Conclusion

The Sentiment Ratio Oscillator for MT4 leverages moving averages and sentiment-based percentage thresholds to determine critical market zones. Its line crossovers—especially with the grey sentiment reference line—serve as practical signals for trade entries, helping traders anticipate market shifts with greater accuracy.