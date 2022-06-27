Tree Of Life

Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms.
It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner.

The live trading accounts confirm this.

The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic.
Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.   

The News Filter module is a vital part of Tree Of Life, designed to protect trades from undesirable volatility around news events during live trading.
Please note: The News Filter operates with live news data and therefore does not function during backtests in the Strategy Tester, as historical news event data is not available by default. 
This allows the EA to focus on robust strategy performance in real trading environment. 

Benefits

  • FIFO compatible
  • Built-in money management module
  • Stop Loss by points, ATR and opposite signal
  • Trailing Stop
  • Flexible News filter
  • High spread protection
  • Trading time filter
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Good support
  • Effective equity protection to protect your capital


Recommendations

  • Recommended pairs: EURUSD and USDCAD 
  • Alternative pairs: EURGBP, GBPCHF, USDCHF
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $50 per pair


Live trading accounts
High risk/high reward: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1793330
Low risk/low reward: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1864486 

Let us know if you want to know which brokers or VPS service we have good experience with.
Tree Of Life has sustained extensive testing and has flexible settings that allow for individual customization.
You may use a soft or aggressive martingale strategy if that is your preference, the EA is prepared for high risk/high reward trading.
Personally, we use different settings to spread the risk, and are happy to show you these after you install the EA.

For the News Filter to work, please add the following URL (delete the space...): https://  nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

We design trading robots for stable live trading. We do not produce curve fitted backtests that generates unreal results.
Read more about curve fitting here.


Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Opal
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets. Most human beings think in even rounded whole num
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Limited Time Offer: 50% Off One-Day Introductory Price! Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial ma
Round Level Indicator
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicateurs
The Round Level Indicator automatically draws psychologically significant price levels directly on your chart. These round numbers often act as key support and resistance zones across all markets and timeframes. Round Levels are used in my automated EA: Opal This indicator works best when combined with other tools and strategies, e.g.: Price Action Strategies Round levels often align with key support/resistance. Use it with candlestick patterns (like pin bars or engulfing bars) to confirm high
FREE
RSI Stoch Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicateurs
This indicator provides a clear, at-a-glance dashboard for monitoring both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator on any instrument or timeframe. Whenever both RSI and Stochastic %K simultaneously exceed their respective overbought or oversold levels, the indicator displays an arrow signal in the indicator window. These signals highlight strong momentum and can help traders quickly identify high-probability reversal zones. As with all my free tools, the arrow symbol can be e
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Adaptive Trend Indicator
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicateurs
The Adaptive Trend Indicator is a dynamic trend-following tool that adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, offering a more responsive alternative to classic moving averages. It supports both SMA and EMA modes and changes color based on trend direction or crossovers, giving a clear visual cue for potential entries or exits. Read about recommended usage for different markets, timeframes and trading styles:  Adaptive Trend Indicator Features ATR-based period adaptation for responsive
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
GMT Time MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilitaires
This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart. Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot. By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes. You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect any
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilitaires
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
GMT Time
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilitaires
This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart. Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot. By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes. You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect an
FREE
Eve
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
This EA is fully automated and uses a highly intelligent system to enter the market and manage the positions with accuracy and precision.  The strategy is based on price action and the EA uses advanced filters to identify the most rewarding trading opportunities. Each potential trade is analyzed inside out and bad entries are excluded.  Eve EA is optimized for long-term stability and robustness. Benefits High spread protection Two level trailing stop  Smart Recovery Module FIFO compatible M
Adama MT4
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama  EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ens
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
