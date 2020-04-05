Volatility 75 Castle
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
World Investor Volatility 75 - Automated Trading System
Technical Specifications
High-Precision Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index
This Expert Advisor has been specifically designed to trade in the Deriv synthetic index market, focusing on the Volatility 75 Index, an instrument that simulates market volatility with an approximate annualized standard deviation of 75%.
Main Features
Timeframe and Capital Required:
Optimal Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD
Suggested Leverage: 1:100
Initial Deposit: $1,000 USD with conservative risk management
Trading Strategy: The system uses Bollinger Bands as its primary technical indicator, a widely recognized tool for measuring market volatility and identifying overbought and oversold conditions. This methodology is particularly effective with the Volatility 75 Index due to its unique movement characteristics.
Optimization Parameters
The EA includes an advanced optimization system with the following adjustable variables:
Magic Number: Unique identifier (9712) for order tracking
Volume Size: 0.02 lots (adjustable from 0.1 to 1.0)
Stop Loss: 3,000,000
Take Profit: 20,000
Risk Management
The system incorporates:
Zero-latency execution to minimize slippage
Tick-by-tick modeling based on real ticks for accurate backtesting
Capital management system with risk control per trade
Visual Mode for real-time monitoring of indicators and trades
Competitive Advantages
Specific Adaptation: Configured exclusively for the unique characteristics of Volatility 75
Execution Accuracy: Zero-latency system to capitalize on opportunities in high-volatility markets
Flexibility: Parameters are fully editable according to the trader's risk profile