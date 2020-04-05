Volatility75 Katana

World Investor Volatility 75 - Professional Expert Advisor

Overview

Advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade the Volatility 75 Index on the Deriv platform, using a proven Bollinger Bands-based strategy with risk management optimized for high-volatility markets.


Technical Specifications

Instrument: Volatility 75 Index (Deriv)

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD

Leverage: 1:100

Execution Type: Zero latency, ideal execution (each tick based on real ticks)

Trading Strategy

The EA implements a Bollinger Bands strategy specifically calibrated for the extreme volatility environment of the V75 Index. The strategy identifies expansion and contraction zones of the bands, taking advantage of the explosive movements characteristic of this synthetic index.


Specialized Risk Management for V75

Due to the extremely volatile nature of the Volatility 75 Index, the Expert Advisor (EA) uses tailored risk management parameters:


Wide Stop Loss: 3,000,000 pips - Designed to absorb the characteristic spikes of the V75 without prematurely closing positions.

Optimized Take Profit: 20,000 pips - A realistic target that captures significant market movements.

Variable Lot Size: From 0.02 to 1.0, adjustable according to available capital.

Magic Number: Unique identification system (9715) for multi-strategy management.

Rationale for the Parameters: The wide Stop Loss and Take Profit values ​​do not represent excessive risk, but rather a necessary adaptation to the unique characteristics of the V75, where price movements can be extremely rapid and large. This configuration allows you to:


Avoid stop-outs due to normal volatility of the instrument

Capture complete trends without premature exits

Maintain a controlled risk-reward ratio through lot size

Optimized Parameters

The Expert Advisor (EA) features configurable parameters that have been optimized through extensive backtesting on the V75:


VolumeSize: 0.02 (Precise position size control adapted to capital)

StopLossPips: 3,000,000 (Protection against extreme volatility)

TakeProfitPips: 20,000 (Realistic profit targets for the V75)

Competitive Advantages

✓ Designed exclusively for the Deriv Volatility 75 Index ✓ Bollinger Bands strategy calibrated for high volatility ✓ Stop Loss/Take Profit parameters adapted to the unique characteristics of the V75 ✓ Professional risk management through volume control ✓ Backtesting verified since January 2024 ✓ Fast execution with zero-latency model ✓ Compatible with accounts starting at $1,000 USD


Usage Recommendations

Initial Capital: Minimum $1,000 USD for safe trading

Timeframe: Trade exclusively on M15

Leverage: Keep at 1:100

Lot Size: Start with 0.02 and adjust based on results


Important Note

This EA is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 Index. The wide Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters are a necessary feature, not a flaw, due to the synthetic and highly volatile nature of the instrument. Actual risk management is achieved through strict control of position size (VolumeSize).

