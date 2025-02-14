Scalping Robot MT4

Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe. The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD. This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an automated solution and experienced traders seeking precision and efficiency in their trades using grid. The Scalping Robot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and all positions are secured with Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as additional security (max dd%) With this robot, you will be able also to generate cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The Scalping Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Scalping Robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you will receive support. The Scalping Robot is the Best Scalping System on the market.

The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

The discounted price of $899 is available until 26 September 2025. The price without a discount is $1499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

Features:

Accessible price

C ompatible with all brokers

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Quick installation, only one parameter must be changed, lots size

All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss



Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step

The populars currency pairs: XAUUSD and optional EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY

Panel showing forex calendar, daily pips, daily profits, current market session, and more...



Targets small price movements with quick entries and exits, aiming for consistent, small profits

Removes human emotions from trading, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution of the strategy

Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for Free

Parameters:

Lots - the fixed lots size

Take profit - is a set as default

Stop Loss - is set as default

M aximum daily drawdown %

Profit - you can set the daily profit



The magic number - can be changed to any number



News filter - report for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY currencies

Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA

Trading days and hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday and also change the hours

Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment

Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.

How to properly test the Scalping Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?

Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.10 or any other size lots, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. How do I start: After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.

Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M1 chart on the XAUUSD set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.

set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. Scalping Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:10 up to 1:1000. Information: Timeframe: M1

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit: 1000

Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000

Pairs: XAUUSD (optional EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY)

Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Important:

Our tools are available exclusively on mql5.com and any other sites claiming to offer our tools are fraudulent.



Updates:

The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:

The robot costs $899, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. We provide excellent support through all the steps.



