Gold Scalping Robot MT4

Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth.


The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.  

It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control.

No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient.

Simply modify the stop-loss amount.


Key Features

GlobalLossStopEnabled false Enables global stop-loss for the account (false = disabled).

- Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe

- Regular trading activity: 10–60 trades per day

- Built-in statistics panel: Displays daily results including lot size and trade quantity

- Suggested minimum account size: $1000

Full setup guide here: How to use Gold Scalping Robot


How to Use

- Run on XAUUSD (Gold) only

- Use the M5 (5 Minute) timeframe

- Recommended: Use a broker with low spreads for better results

- Apply the default parameters (no changes needed)



